Dani Turner is ready to take that sweet jump shot to the next level.
And now she’ll do it as a two-time All-America selection.
Turner, the RMAC player of the year, received her second honorable mention All-America honor from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
She’s the second two-time All-American in the Colorado Mesa women’s program, joining Tonya Stites, who was a Kodak All-American in 1992 and 1994, and is the first two-time honoree on the WBCA list.
“Not too shabby at all,” Turner said Wednesday.
She’s had some time to reflect on her career the past couple of weeks and leaves CMU as one of only 20 players to score more than 1,000 points and one of the most decorated players in the program’s history.
“I’ve actually talked about it with my mom and dad, even with Aaron (Howard, her boyfriend, a former quarterback for the CMU football team),” Turner said.
“I had a stellar career, especially just this season being able to come back. (I’m) super grateful to be able to do that. It wasn’t how we wanted to finish it out, but we still accomplished a bunch of big things this year.”
Turner averaged 19.3 points and 5.3 rebounds this season, shot 46.8% from the field and made more than 90% of her free throws.
She scored in double figures in all but one game this season (she had nine against Fort Lewis, playing only 16 minutes in a 25-point win) and scored a season-high 28 points three times, one off her career high.
The 5-foot-10 guard from Boca Raton, Florida, is the sixth CMU player to achieve All-America status, which she also attained after the 2019-20 season, when she was the first player off the bench and averaged 15.8 points a game.
She improved her game every year, going from a freshman who rarely saw the floor to a graduate student who rarely came off the court — she averaged nearly 34 minutes a game and four times played all 40 minutes, plus played 42 of 45 minutes in an overtime win over Black Hills State.
She scored 1,314 points in her five seasons, which included playing in only 11 games as a freshman, scoring a total of 13 points. Last season a foot injury kept her out for all but 13 games, so when the NCAA granted players an additional season because of the coronavirus pandemic that limited games last season, she didn’t think twice about returning.
It also made her realize she could be an even better player if she dedicated herself.
“It definitely just clicked with me after last season, not being able to play (because of the injury), I reevaluated my game and just looked at the pieces I needed to add to be a better player coming into this season,” she said.
She continued to improve defensively, gained more confidence in her 3-point shooting and became a better rebounder, second on the team behind forward Kelsey Siemons, who last week became a third-team Academic All-American.
Siemons, who also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark (1,009) in her career, was the RMAC Summit Award winner for having the best overall GPA (4.0, biology) among players in the conference tournament final four. She’s the fourth CMU player to be an Academic All-American, joining Stites (1994), Kelsey Sigl (2013) and Sharaya Selsor (2014).
Siemons finished eighth all-time in rebounding (626) and second in blocked shots (201).
“It was an every-night kind of thing for me, honestly,” Turner said of the time she spent in the gym in the offseason. “Whatever time I could get in the gym … I would spend so many hours in there.”
Turner has met with one agent and has plans to meet with others to explore her options of professional basketball, likely overseas, and is putting together a highlight video for teams.
She’ll still find her way into the gym this spring as she awaits that next step, and as much as she’s grateful for her career, she’s excited to see what the next generation brings.
The Mavericks will have only one senior next season, forward Monica Brooks, and a slew of sophomores and freshmen.
CMU coach Taylor Wagner has signed seven high school players to join the Mavericks next season, three from Colorado, two from Utah, one from Idaho and another from California.
Ahana Leffler, a 5-6 guard, averaged 15.1 points a game as a senior at Eaton High School. She’s the younger sister of CMU volleyball standout Sydney Leffler.
Also out of Colorado are Kailey Page, a 5-10 forward from Fairview in Boulder, and Olivia Reed, a 5-11 forward from Windsor who led the Wizards to a Class 4A state runner-up finish the past two seasons.
A third forward, 5-10 Sophia Williams, is coming in from Brea, California, with Macy Larsen, a 5-6 guard, signing out of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Utah has produced several outstanding players for Wagner, who signed a pair of 5-10 guards, Jamisyn Heaton out of Lehi and Jordan Woodford out of Vernal.
“It’s not anything like how it was when I was a freshman,” she said. “Up to this point we’ve always had a couple of seniors.
“It’s going to be interesting to see who steps up next year to lead but it’s kind of a good thing Coach has a young team, because they get to build that relationship with each other for the next couple of years.”