Matt Turner laughed that they couldn’t let Haydn McGeary have all the fun.
After Colorado Mesa’s slugging designated hitter drove in 16 runs in two games last week, it was Turner’s turn Friday in the opening game of a four-game series against Colorado School of Mines. The Mavericks’ right fielder hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in Mesa’s 9-1 victory on a cold, blustery day at Suplizio Field.
Really, though, the day belonged to pitcher Andrew Morris. The sophomore right-hander allowed only one run on three hits through seven innings, striking out 13.
“The wind really helped with the off-speed stuff breaking, so that was nice,” Morris said with a grin. “I was a little excited to get settled in, so yeah, I felt pretty good.”
He struck out the side in the first and fourth innings and had at least one strikeout in every inning. His only mistake came in the first inning, when Wayne Moeck reached on an error, and a bad pickoff throw allowed him to advance to third. A walk put runners at the corners with two out, but Morris struck out Luke Folsom to end the inning. Two singles and a sacrifice fly in the sixth produced the Orediggers’ only run.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve been working on and thinking about in my last two appearances, is just when things go wrong, I’ve gotten better at bearing down, trusting myself and trusting the guys behind me because we’ve got an amazing defense, an amazing group of guys,” Morris said.
The second-ranked Mavericks (6-1, 3-0 RMAC) sent nine men to the plate in the second inning and scored five runs, using four straight singles to set up the big inning. Two of those were bunt singles, by Caleb Farmer and Chase Hamilton, to load the bases for Blaine Demello, who laced an RBI single to right. McGeary doubled home one run and Spencer Bramwell added a two-run single.
Turner’s first home run just cleared the wall in front of the outfield bleachers in the fourth inning, but the one he hit in the sixth to left was a no-doubter, scoring Demello, who had doubled home Farmer earlier in the inning.
“Honestly, I didn’t really think it was gonna go,” Turner said of the first home run. “The wind helped it out a little bit.”
Wrestling
Both CMU wrestlers who qualified for nationals will be All-Americans. Fred Green is in the semifinals at 165 pounds and Donnie Negus is in the consolation quarterfinals at 197 pounds.
Green avenged his only loss of the season with a workmanlike 4-2 decision over Newman’s Kameron Frame, who pinned Green in a dual in January, his first match of the season. In the quarterfinals, Green was tied 4-4 with John Dean of Belmont Abbey before dominating the third period in an 8-5 victory.
He faces Matt Malcom of Nebraska-Kearney in today’s semifinals in a rematch of the Super Regional championship last week.
Negus dominated Chris Droege of Lake Erie 12-3 in the first round, then lost a 2-1 decision in the quarterfinals to Dalton Abney of Central Oklahoma on a riding time point.
In his consolation match, Negus reversed Luke McGonigal of Mercyhurst in the third period and pinned him with one minute remaining. After raising his hand, Negus sprinted to CMU coach Chuck Pipher, who lifted him off his feet in a bear hug. Negus faces Noah Ryan of St. Cloud State today.
Women’s Lacrosse
Melanie Evans scored four goals and Regan Wentz and Kiley Davis three each for the Mavericks’ first victory of the season 16-7 over Colorado College.
Colorado Mesa (1-1) put 20 shots on goal and scored on all but four. Lauren Wick added two goals and three assists and Wentz set up two goals.
Men’s Lacrosse
Jed Brummett scored five goals as CMU (1-1) bounced back from an overtime loss in the season opener to rout Shorter University 23-3.
Brummett connected on all five shots he put on goal. The Mavericks took 60 shots, and 14 players scored.
Women’s Tennis
Freshmen Issy Coman and Julianna Campos came through to give CMU its first Pac-West dual victory, 5-2 over Dominican in Denver.
They both went 2-0 to help CMU secure the doubles point and won their singles matches, and Carolena Campos’ three-set win at No. 3 singles, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-0, sealed the victory.
Indoor Track & Field
Tony Torres qualified for today’s final of the mile run at the Division II National Indoor Championships, finishing the prelims in 4 minutes, 7.52 seconds.
Justin Thompson placed sixth in the men’s high jump, clearing 6 feet, 9 inches and Josie Coffey was ninth in the women’s high jump, clearing 5-7 ¼.
Sierra Arceneaux was second in her heat and sixth overall in the prelims of the women’s 200, finishing in 24.72 seconds to qualify for today’s finals.