Pueblo West’s Jason Marquez, 19, dives on a loose ball Friday in front of Grand Junction’s Gordie Steidel, 11, after an errant snap on a punt by Grand Junction in the second quarter at Stocker Stadium.
Grand Junction’s sideline and coaches celebrate Friday after a long reception by Mason Anderson, far left, on a 50-50 ball during the third quarter of the Tigers' 32-0 loss to Pubelo West at Stocker Stadium.
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Noah Watkins, right, is tackled by Pueblo West’s Garrett O’Brien on Friday in the first quarter of the Tigers' 32-0 loss at Stocker Stadium.
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Will Applegate,7, takes a snap in the shotgun formation Friday against Pueblo West in the second quarter of the Tigers' 32-0 loss at Stocker Stadium.
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Mason Anderson, 4, catches a 35-yard pass against Pueblo West’s Diego Aragon, 10, on Friday in the second quarter of the Tigers; 32-0 loss at Stocker Stadium
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Tanner Roarhig, 3, sends Pueblo West’s Rudy Gutierrez-Gonzalez flying after a tackle Friday during the third quarter of the Tigers' 32-0 loss at Stocker Stadium.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Will Applegate throws a long ball Friday on fourth down that was intercepted by Pueblo West during the third quarter of the Tigers' 32-0 loss at Stocker Stadium.
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Jayden Martinez, left, attempts to tackle Pueblo West’s Donovan Robinson on Friday while getting stiff-armed in the third quarter at Stocker Stadium.
A trio of special teams errors proved to be the difference Friday night between the Grand Junction and Pueblo West football teams.
The Tigers mishandled two punts and muffed a kickoff return and the Cyclones capitalized, scoring 21 points on the errors in a 32-0 victory at Stocker Stadium. The game was called with about 6 minutes remaining in the game by lightning.