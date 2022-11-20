A rash of turnovers by the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team were converted into points on the other end Saturday night, leading Texas A&M International to a 73-62 victory, the Mavericks’ first loss of the season.

“That part of the game got away from us and ultimately made the difference,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We just weren’t doing things right probably into the second half, we were tired and not mentally sharp. We just made so many mistakes and really at the end of the half they got exploited but there were a lot of breakdowns on both ends and you just can’t do against teams like that.”