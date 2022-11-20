A rash of turnovers by the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team were converted into points on the other end Saturday night, leading Texas A&M International to a 73-62 victory, the Mavericks’ first loss of the season.
“That part of the game got away from us and ultimately made the difference,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “We just weren’t doing things right probably into the second half, we were tired and not mentally sharp. We just made so many mistakes and really at the end of the half they got exploited but there were a lot of breakdowns on both ends and you just can’t do against teams like that.”
The Dustdevils (4-0) went on a 15-0 run over the final 4:34 of the first half, aided by five of Colorado Mesa’s 21 turnovers, 17 of which came in the first half. That turned CMU’s 26-24 lead into a 39-27 deficit — Blaise Threatt made one of three free throws when he was fouled at the halftime horn.
In the first half alone, International scored 22 points off turnovers to CMU’s eight. For the game, the Dustdevils put up 32 points off turnovers, with Mesa scoring 18 off 16 turnovers.
“We didn’t have good enough spacing and understanding how to get into our first actions,” DeGeorge said. “Then we were in bad angles and putting ourselves in bad position with the ball and not fundamentally sound enough when we were gaining an advantage and approaching the paint.
“They were a very aggressive rotating team and a different level athlete than we see in practice. Same mistakes we made last night but this team was bigger and a little more physical and we weren’t able to overcome it.”
Still, the Mavericks had a chance to get back into the game in the second half, but down 10 points, 67-57, with 5:32 remaining after Elijah Knudsen hit a 3-pointer, CMU went 4:20 without scoring. International scored only four points in that span, but by the time Threatt, who led the Mavericks with 24 points, hit a 3-pointer to end the drought, only 1:12 remained in the game.
“We missed four straight free throws when we had a chance to cut it to eight or seven and had some good looks that didn’t go in. We’ve got to be better,” DeGeorge said.
Trevor Baskin scored 13 points and Christopher Speller 12, but the Mavericks got only nine points from their reserves, a pair of 3-pointers by Knudsen and one 3 from Owen Koonce. The only other player to score was Isaac Jessup, who had four points.
Women’s Basketball
Taylor Wagner wanted to see his young team compete with the No. 3 team in the nation, and until midway through the third quarter, the Mavericks did against Fort Hays State.
The Tigers, though, went on a 13-2 run in a six-minute span of the third quarter on the way to a 75-50 runaway victory, dropping the Mavericks to 0-4.
“It’s kind of the same thing every time. We get to a point where everything falls apart with turnovers, we take quick shots, blow defensive assignments,” Wagner said. “That third quarter they score 23 and we only get eight and then they open it up right then with about five minutes to go in the third quarter. We’ve got to put it all together, we can’t just play10 minutes of a 40-minute game. We’ve got to continue to grow in that area.”
A quick start by the Mavericks had them up 10-4 midway through the first quarter, and it was tied 19-19 going into the second. The Tigers, who lost by two to No. 15 Minnesota State on Friday night, regrouped and eased out to a six-point lead at the half, then blew it open in the second half.
The inexperience of the Mavericks, who returned only one starter from last year’s team, has shown, but, Wagner said, there’s no way for the players to get experience other than by playing.
“Some of the girls that are hurt, you add them to the mix and give them a little experience, but we’ve got to play this season. We know what we’re doing wrong and we keep allowing it to happen and that’s the big thing,” he said. “They get 24 points off our turnovers, that’s really hard to guard. When we’re giving turnovers for touchdown. We’ve got to be a little more mentally tough and value the ball a little more.”
CMU turned the ball over 19 times to the Tigers’ eight and were outscored 24-7 on turnovers.
Monica Brooks led CMU with 13 points and seven rebounds, with Laura Gutierrez adding a dozen points off the bench.
“She’s playing hard. That 3-point shot maybe isn’t falling like she’s used to, but she’s competing and I like that,” Wagner said. “We kind of talked at the beginning of the week what we wanted to see from here, and she’s gotten out there and played hard. That’s all you can ask.”
Olivia Reed and Tia Slade finished with eight points each. After shooting 53% from the field in the third quarter, the Mavs, who host their annual Thanksgiving Tipoff Classic next weekend, finished shooting only 38%, making only 6 of 22 shots in the second half and missing all eight 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.
Fort Hays State shot 41.4% from the field and hit nine 3-pointers, and outscored CMU 18-9 at the free throw line.
“I hate to say it, but a couple shots fall, maybe our defense picks up a little bit,” Wagner said. “That’s not the way we talk about it, it’s usually play defense and the offense will come, but with this team maybe seeing a few fall for them (will fuel the defense).”