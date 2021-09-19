When a team is behind, it has to take some chances to rally for victory.
Sometimes those chances pay off; other times they do not. Fruita Monument moved the ball deep into Chatfield territory often, but the Chargers’ defense either stopped the Wildcats or forced a turnover in the Chargers’ 28-7 victory on Saturday afternoon at Stocker Stadium.
“Chatfield is a very good football team,” Fruita coach Cameron Ross said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot a lot today. You cannot do that and expect to win against good teams.”
Fruita Monument (2-2), ranked 10th in Class 4A, committed five turnovers, including a costly fumble late in the third quarter that led to a Chatfield touchdown and a 28-7 lead.
The fifth-ranked Chargers (4-0) took charge from the beginning, putting together an 11-play, 65-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead on John Strauch’s 30-yard touchdown run with 6:49 left in the first quarter.
After the Wildcats went three and out, Chatfield caught Fruita’s defense off-guard with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Jake Jones to Drew Rohlman for a 14-0 lead with 4:22 left in the opening quarter.
Chatfield fumbled on its next possession, with Fruita senior Jens Tobiasson recovering the loose ball near midfield. Trailing by two touchdowns, Fruita took some chances, going for it on fourth-and-4 at the Chatfield 45 and converting a first down. Calvin Nycum scored on a 1-yard run with 7:41 left in the second quarter.
“You’ve got to be able to take a chance every now and then, be aggressive in play-calling so you can make big plays happen sometimes,” Ross said. “Both of our offenses are predicated on short yardage chunks, then opening up big plays that can happen.”
The Chargers responded to Fruita’s touchdown march with another long drive, converting two fourth-down attempts to score again with 2:26 left in the first half. One fourth-down conversion was aided by a Fruita penalty. Rohlman caught a 10-yard pass from Jones for a 21-7 lead.
The Wildcats had a chance to get within a touchdown just before halftime after Fruita quarterback Corben Rowell led them into the red zone with 20 seconds left. After two incompletions in the end zone, Rowell was intercepted inside the 10, trying to squeeze a pass to one of his receivers.
Rowell completed four consecutive passes and five of nine attempts on the drive. The junior completed 9 of 19 passes for 94 yards with four interceptions in the loss. All four interceptions were in Chatfield territory. Two of them were near the goal line — one at the end of each half.
“I think mental mistakes killed us throughout the game,” Rowell said. “They are a good team, but we killed ourselves today.”
Fruita opened the second half with the ball and moved into Chatfield territory, converting a fake punt on fourth-and-9 into a first down. Kaison Stegelmeier pulled the ball in, tucked it near his side and ran for 25 yards around the right end. Stegelmeier finished with 77 yards rushing. Fruita came up one yard short on a fourth-down attempt at the Chatfield 31. The Wildcats converted five of eight fourth-down attempts.
“We were able to sustain some drives, but we had to go for it on fourth down quite a bit,” Ross said. “We’ve got to finish when we get to the red zone and score points.”
The Chargers moved deep into Fruita territory, but turned the ball over on downs. On the Wildcats’ first play, they fumbled on the quarterback-running back exchange and Chatfield recovered. Two plays later, the Chargers scored for a 28-7 lead.
Rowell was intercepted on each Fruita possession the rest of the way — each time in Chatfield territory.