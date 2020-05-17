Twenty years later, what they accomplished on the softball field might be even a little more special.
“I think in some ways it actually means more now,” Jamie Dunn said of being part of the first team at what was then Mesa State College to reach the NCAA Division II national championship tournament — in any sport.
“At the time we didn’t know any different. We were just playing the game we loved and we loved each other so much. The best part of our day was to go to practice and go through the rigors of practice.”
What means even more to the women on that team and their coach is that they’re still close friends. Several players get together every few years for a “girls weekend” and it’s like they’ve never been apart.
“It means more that those girls are still friends today,” said Kris Mort, their coach, who is now a co-athletic director at Colorado Mesa. “That’s why we do what we do. Most of them are very successful in their careers, as a mom, and they’re all great women.”
They had planned one of their long weekends for April 18-19, when they were to be honored during CMU’s final regular-season homestand as part of senior weekend and alumni weekend. The coronavirus outbreak canceled the majority of the Mavericks’ season, and the reunion.
“I guarantee we’ll be out there next year,” said Kacey (Henden) Giammanco, the Mavericks’ second baseman and three-year captain.
This weekend is the anniversary of the Mavericks’ South Central Regional championship, a dominating three-game sweep that capped Mesa’s 11-game winning streak to reach the women’s Division II World Series.
“If you look at the timeline of all that, no way in hell anyone gives you a shot,” Dunn said of first winning the RMAC tournament in Kearney, Nebraska, to earn the right to host the regional. “We weren’t supposed to beat Kearney, beat them in the RMAC tourney in Kearney, and then beat them in the regional.
“For Kearney, (regionals in Grand Junction) was redemption for them, but we were just rolling and there was nothing we could do wrong.”
Center fielder Kelly (Adams) Reece said a team dinner before the RMAC tournament set the Mavericks on the course to the World Series.
“The best I remember, it was a collective team thought,” she said. “We had a team dinner and said, ‘screw those guys, we don’t care who they are. We’re gonna go win.’ We just kept feeding the fire. Everybody was on board, that was the best part of that year. Everybody wanted to win. There wasn’t a lot of side drama; there was some, but the common goal was we were willing to do anything for the player next to you.”
Including running over the player next to them.
In the regional semifinals against Kearney on the old Bergman Field diamond, the Mavericks led 1-0. Chasing a fly ball deep to right-center, Adams tumbled over the breakaway fence — and right fielder Tosha Sczbecki — to prevent a two-run home run. Neither heard or saw the other until the last second.
“She was in my way,” Reece said, laughing. To this day, seeing the video makes her cringe. “I caught it, though. She would have had it, too. But I smashed her, freight-trained her, and I jumped up (celebrating) and … oh, poor Tosha. (The video) doesn’t look like I was a very good person.”
After the 1-0 win over Kearney, they rolled past Truman State 5-0 in the championship game May 13, setting off a celebration on the infield that rolled right into graduation the next day.
“I had so much family there,” Giammanco said. “It was a perfect weekend, a ton of family. I couldn’t ask for a more ideal situation.”
Midway through the season, Mort had a heart-to-heart with the leaders of the team. The talent was there, but the chemistry wasn’t quite right.
“I remember coming down on the upperclassmen about not including everybody, the lack of inclusion,” Mort said. “They called me and said, ‘We’re coming over. We need to talk.’ That was a difference-maker with that group. They cared enough to take heed in what I was upset about and fix it.”
Giammanco was one of those leaders who refused to let the Mavericks fracture. She almost left Mesa after her freshman year, one that had its share of conflict. She stuck with it and ended up being a team captain the rest of her career.
“I did not want to sit back and let other people ride us off the rails,” she said. “By the time it was my senior year and we got Kelly and Tosha and Jamie and Jennee West, all these personalities and strengths, it was that magic concoction. It was so fun, everything was fun.”
Dunn, who transferred home from Fort Lewis that year, said the chemistry formed through competition.
“If you can trust the person next to you and you’re playing for that person, it elevates your game to a whole new level,” said Dunn, who was the head coach at Southwest Minnesota State for five years before returning to Grand Junction in 2019. “Lindsay Noble and I split time at third a lot of the season and we pushed each other. We knew if we weren’t going to perform consistently someone will come take our spot.”
Dunn eventually took over third base full time, had an All-American season, and hit two home runs in the World Series. The only damper was that Mesa went 0-2 in Columbus, Georgia, finishing 44-12.
“That whole year, the team had such unique respect for each other and appreciation for one another’s talent,” Mort said. “They were almost like it was too good to be true to be playing next to each other. (Shortstop) Kristi Wheeler would look at Jamie Dunn and Kacey, and they looked at her. They all looked at each other with the same level of respect.
“They all looked at Kelly like that, and she’s as down to earth as they come. As a result there was never that ‘she’s not good enough to be here’ attitude. There was the same level of bond, of mutual respect.”
That bond continues today. It’s not simply a matter of catching up at their reunions — it’s attending one another’s weddings, celebrating birthdays, and being there in hard times, too.
Giammanco’s brother passed away suddenly last month, and immediately her teammates reached out, calling and texting to see if there was anything they could do to help.
“The outpouring of love,” she said. “They’re your sisters for life.”
They keep tabs on current teams and are pulling for the Mavericks to get over the regional and super regional hurdle again and erase Mesa’s 0-2 World Series record.
“It means more that we created the tradition that we did over the years,” Mort said of being the first Division II national team at Mesa.
Staying connected has allowed the players, many of whom have or are coaching, understand what Mort was trying to teach them.
“All we do is laugh,” Reece said of the reunions. “We laugh about Coach and all of her rules and all the ones we didn’t listen to. But boy, did we try. Another interesting thing is reconnecting with Coach on more of a personal level, not the coach role. A lot of us have enjoyed getting to know her that way.”
Mort planned to get the 2000 team commemorative T-shirts, marrying Mesa State with Colorado Mesa, and a delayed celebration will happen sometime next school year.
“We were pretty bummed,” Reece said of the 20th reunion being postponed. “Maybe it’ll be even bigger next year.”