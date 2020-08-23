Trying to make a living at professional golf is a grind when you’re first starting out.
Sponsorships are hard to come by, so you’re footing the bill, with payouts at open tournaments going for gas, food and hotel rooms.
It helps to have a traveling partner, especially when he’s your best friend — and identical twin.
Jeremy and Yannik Paul grew up in Heidelberg, Germany, and played golf at the University of Colorado. The 26-year-old twin brothers now live in Arizona, and they practice together, travel together and pull for one another to play well.
“Those mini tour events are a grind because if you don’t win, there’s not a whole lot of money to make,” Jeremy Paul said after his round Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Open at Tiara Rado Golf Course. “You still have expenses.
”The first few years in a career are tough. I see it as a start-up. It’s the same with a golf career. When you have a start-up you work a lot and you don’t get paid (much) in the beginning.”
After shooting 7-under-par 64 on Saturday afternoon, Yannik Paul is tied for third. Jeremy shot 5-under 66 and is tied for eighth entering today’s final round.
Both shot 65 in the first round Friday.
“I was joking around (after bettering his brother’s second-round score) but I’m always happy to see him play well,” Yannik said. “When one plays well and the other is struggling it doesn’t feel the same. You obviously both want to do well. We know how the other person feels when it’s not going well. Even better when both are playing well. It helps; a good atmosphere in the hotel room.”
If one is struggling, he can turn to his brother for some advice. They grew up playing soccer and golf, but chose golf when they were about 12 when the sports started conflicting.
“Sometimes he plays better, sometimes I play better,” Jeremy said. “It’s back and forth. It’s competition in practice, but when we play in tournaments, I want him to be successful, he wants me to play well. We feed off each other. If things are going wrong or you’re not hitting it well, you always have someone to rely on who sees you practice all the time. It’s really beneficial.”
Because so many events have been canceled, the young pro golfers are scouring their regions for open tournaments, and it deepened the field for the RMO.
The pro field is cut to the top 50% for the final round, and usually that cut is a couple of strokes over par. This year, though, even par was as high as you shoot and be in today’s money round.
“I (played) the Monday Korn Ferry (qualifier) in Utah, but with COVID, there’s no more qualifiers. That’s why it’s such a good field (at the RMO),” first-round leader Mitch Carlson said. He shot 67 on Saturday and is tied for fourth. “Normally I’ve heard the cut is 2 to 4 over, and that’s not going to be the case this year because you’ve got a lot more golfers trying to play.”
Many of the pros will head to the San Juan Open in New Mexico later this month as their regional and state open tours continue. Carlson played in the Utah Open last week, drove to Grand Junction on Monday and played practice rounds at Tiara Rado all week, laughing that he now feels like a member. He noticed the greens slowed down later in the day Saturday, when he left a putt for eagle short, but made birdie. That’s something he’ll have to remember today in the final round — and stop thinking about the score.
“I made a double (bogey) from the middle of the fairway, six birdies and a double,” he said. “I made the turn at 4-under and had it going, birdied 2 (he played the back 9 first) and was 5 under. I had chances. I got a little nervous, though. That’s golf. (I was thinking) if I shoot another 8-under I’m probably going to have a three-shot lead, you know? Then you’re kind of nervous over those putts you shouldn’t be.”
More than a few golfers will get nervous over putts today, especially some amateurs who are in contention.
Not since Paul Brown won the title in 1987 has an amateur won the RMO overall title, but Calvin McCoy, who plays at the University of Denver, is tied for the lead with pro Zahkai Brown of Golden at 14-under 128. McCoy shot a 63 on Saturday, Colorado Mesa’s Kyle Pearson shot a 65 and is tied for fifth at 12-under 130.
A dozen golfers are within five strokes of one another atop the leader board.
Gary Carpendale of Las Vegas is at 3-over-par 145 with a two-stroke lead on Grand Junction’s Matt Hall in the senior division, with CMU golf coach Scott Sullivan two more strokes back.
The Paul brothers hope to have another good day and pocket some much-needed prize money for the trip back to Arizona.
“I won the Arizona Open two weeks ago, so I’m feeling pretty good,” Yannik said. “We’ll get dinner and see how it goes (today). If I play well, I should have a chance to win.”