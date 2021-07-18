A seven-run fifth inning Saturday night propelled the Grand Junction Rockies to a 13-3 rout of Rocky Mountain to open the second half of the Pioneer League season.
Grand Junction (27-21, 1-0) trailed 3-2 after 4 ½ innings, but sent 13 men to the plate in the bottom of the fifth. Seven singles and four walks produced the seven-run inning to put the game out of reach.
Five more runs came across in the seventh on four hits, including doubles by Rolando Martinez, Jose Gutierrez and Austin Elder.
Brett Matthews (2-0) threw 6 2/3 solid innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. The CSU-Pueblo product walked only one and struck out 10, giving him 45 strikeouts and 13 walks in 34 1/3 innings this season. Kyle Taylor allowed one hit and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief, and Robbie Baker struck out three of the four men he faced in the ninth.
Nate Scantlin, Gutierrez, Josh Elvir, Kelvin Maldonado and Elder each drove in two runs — Gutierrez went 3 for 5 to lead the Rockies' 16-hit attack against the Vibes (10-38, 0-1).
The teams play the second game of their three-game series at Suplizio Field at 5 today, and on Wednesday, the Rockies open a six-game series at home against Ogden, which won the first-half South Division title.