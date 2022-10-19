Texans Broncos Football

Nathaniel Hackett was hired as Denver's head coach to bring life to an offense that struggled in 2021. So far, Hackett hasn't lived up to his billing. Through six games in 2021, the Broncos were averaging 21 points per game, had scored 20 points four times and were averaging 368 yards of offense per game. In six games under Hackett in 2022, Denver is averaging 15.6 points per game, have scored 20 points only once and are averaging 329 yards of offense per game. Something needs to change for Hackett and the Broncos, but what is the solution?

 The Associated Press

Numbers can lie, but they can also tell the story.

Here are some numbers, for comparison sake, for the Broncos’ offense through six games in the past two years.