Numbers can lie, but they can also tell the story.
Here are some numbers, for comparison sake, for the Broncos’ offense through six games in the past two years.
94 points scored, 1,976 yards of total offense, 1,442 yards passing, five touchdowns passes, three interceptions.
126 points scored, 2,210 yards of total offense, 1,505 yards passing, 10 touchdown passes, five interceptions.
Which of these offenses do you think is piloted by Russell Wilson?
If you said the second one, you’re wrong. That offense was led by the incomparable Teddy Bridgewater and coached by the coordinator every Broncos fan loved to hate, Pat Shurmur.
Yes, that’s correct, career-backup Bridgewater threw more touchdown passes and for more yards in the first six games of the season than future-Hall-of-Famer Wilson.
Wilson can’t be to blame for every offensive wrongdoing by the Broncos this season, but he is supposed to be the savior. The quarterback who was supposed to hearken back to the Petyon Manning days and replace the constant QB turnover in Denver.
Sharing the blame with Wilson, who has missed some receivers and has not looked good all season, is head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Hackett’s offense was going to make Broncos fans forget about the malaise of Shurmur’s offense from the past two seasons. However, the Broncos with Shurmur and Bridgewater scored more than 20 points four times in the first six games last season. This year with Wilson and Hackett, Denver has scored more than 20 points once.
What does Denver need to do? Here are some suggestions.
1. Move the pocket. Wilson has always been fantastic in his career when he is outside the pocket. So create some opportunities for him to roll out and find the open receiver.
2. Run the football. Every coach at every level will say that running the football is the most important thing an offense can do. The Broncos need to pick a running back and feed him the ball. That will open up play-action passes for Wilson.
3. Find an offensive identity. The Broncos are a blah offense. There isn’t one player you can point to and say that’s a difference maker. Can Wilson be that player? Sure. Can Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy ascend to No. 1 wide receiver status? That’s a big unknown.
4. Replace the coach. If Hackett can’t find an offensive identity and get the offense in gear in the next two weeks, GM George Paton may need to look at getting rid of the first-year coach and finding someone else. This is the most drastic measure, but it could be necessary. After all, the Denver defense has been playing fantastic (just like last year), but the offense is lagging behind (again, just like last year). Hackett was brought in to fix that issue and he hasn’t done it.
