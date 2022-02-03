Since he was 4 years old, Palisade’s Kevin Sjogren has worked his tail off to succeed at football.
On Wednesday, Sjogren celebrated moving on to the next level when he signed his letter of intent to play for the University of Wyoming on National Signing Day while surrounded by his family, friends, teammates and coaches.
“This is insane, it’s such a blessing. I was expecting this day to come but I can’t believe it finally did,” Sjogren said. “My big dream is the NFL, obviously. But going to Division I is the next step in that process. And I made it there. It’s crazy.”
Sjogren had his unofficial visit to Laramie on June 2, which is when Wyoming coach Craig Bohl offered Sjogren a scholarship, according to the Wyoming Football Twitter account. Sjogren committed on June 8.
Palisade has connections with the ’Pokes. Coach Joe Ramunno played on the offensive line in Laramie in the early 1980s. The website 7220 Sports selected Ramunno as one of the 50 greatest players in program history. In Ramunno’s four decades of coaching, Sjogren is his first player to commit to a Division I school.
“As soon as Wyoming gave me the offer it was like, ‘I’m there.’ They were my first (choice), they were everything to me. Coach Ramunno went there and I want to follow in his footsteps,” Sjogren said. “He’s so inspirational and I want to follow that.”
Ramunno said he reached out to a coach at Wyoming to see if Sjogren was on their radar. The coach said he was, and that Bohl was just trying to get Sjogren to come to campus. Ramunno, who was on the 1985 Chicago Bears roster, has an idea of what it takes to be successful at the next level and is confident Sjogren can do it.
“To make it at that level with how things are now, you need a great work ethic. You have to be serious about school, you don’t just go there only to play football. Kevin is an engineering guy, so school is going to be very important,” Ramunno said. “Then, you need the ability to play. Kevin has an excellent work ethic, is a great young man, and is great in the classroom. He has a great chance at success because of those attributes,”
Sjogren played linebacker and tight end for the Bulldogs. His football IQ and size — 6-foot-5 — made him a menace on both sides of the field, but specifically on defense. Sjogren led the state in tackles through the Bulldogs’ first-round playoff win over Pueblo East in November and finished the season with a second-best 161 stops.
Sjogren will play defensive end for a Cowboys team that won a bowl game thanks in part to its defense.
Wyoming was the only school to give Sjogren a chance to pursue his dreams, and his appreciation was obvious on Wednesday.
“Go ’Pokes,” he said.
PROVING THE DOUBTERS WRONG
Fruita Monument’s Joseph Shepardson didn’t strap on a helmet until the sixth grade.
Despite being 6-3, he said few people took him seriously as a player
Now, he’s going to play football for Western Colorado University, reigning co-champions of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“Proving people wrong has been difficult. In sixth and seventh grade, I didn’t see the football field at all. People looked at me and said ‘This kid is gonna be nothin’.’ So I had to find people who believed in me,” Shepardson said. “But I found it and now I’m moving on.”
That story might sound bewildering to those who have seen Shepardson flourish with the Wildcats.
Thanks to a fearsome offensive line, Fruita Monument had a strong running game — with three players rushing for 600-plus yards in 2021. “Big Joe” Shepardson was an anchor on the front five.
“I really learned the importance of camaraderie, teamwork and learning the system is important for a team,” Shepardson said. “Learning to be a part of that made me a better person.”
That attention to detail is partly why Shepardson chose Western. That, plus the school’s mechanical engineering program and the mountainous seclusion of Gunnison, sold Shepardson on the school.
“You get the best out of people when you break it down to the little things,” Shepardson said. “You can get guys who have the right height and weight but at the end of the day you need to know how to play football.”
Fruita coach Cameron Ross saw the success coming for Shepardson from a mile away.
Ross was everything Shepardson said he needed — someone who believed in him and someone who gave him a chance.
“I first met Joe at a wrestling tournament when he was in the eighth grade. When he came out as a freshman, I knew there was something special about Joe based on how hard he worked. With that and his size, I knew he would have this opportunity if he put everything together,” Ross said. “I’m so happy for him. He has worked a lot to get to this point. I’m very proud to be his coach, and I’m happy he’s staying close to home so we can go watch him. That Western/Mesa rivalry’s gonna be good.”
Shepardson’s ceremony was small. It was just himself, Ross and his family in the Fruita Monument auditorium to celebrate the occasion.
“I’m just excited and grateful, and I’m happy to be here,” Shepardson said.