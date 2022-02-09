After Sarah Cook finished her junior season swimming for Grand Junction High School, she had to think about whether she was done going into the pool for the Tigers.
Everything about the season, particularly COVID-19’s impact on it, left her exhausted. So she spent six months mulling over her future.
“I was mostly burned out. There was a lot of pressure and COVID changed the whole dynamic of swimming,” Cook said. “It’s hard to say but everything just felt different.”
After her hiatus from the sport, she decided to come back under one condition.
“That I do this for only myself, and not for anyone else’s validation,” she said
That mindset shift eased pressure, she said, and — paired with offseason CrossFit training — made her a better swimmer.
Now, the senior is representing the Tigers in four events at the state meet in Thornton on Thursday. She’ll be competing in the 200-yard individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Joining her from Grand Junction are Abby Price, Whitney Stortz, Mallory Cawood, Elli Dorr, Lauren Hardin, Kylee Mull and Sierra Hain.
Cook clearly has the skill to compete, but she was still unsure if she’d be in this situation when the season began. Taking six months off meant she missed her club season. Sure, Cook had been doing CrossFit training so she was still in shape. But she was uncertain if she’d be able to compete once she got back in the pool.
Once she began competing again, she took more pride in her times. They weren’t career-bests, but she was content knowing that she worked hard.
As the season went on, those times got better. Now she’s among the best swimmers in Class 4A.
As compiled by PrepSwimCo.com, Cook ranks in the top 20 in three individual events in 4A and is a member of two top 20 relay teams. Cook’s time of 1 minute, 6.91 seconds in the 100 breaststroke is the third-best in 4A. She also has the sixth-best time in the 200 IM, and the 16th-best in the 100 butterfly. Cook is also a member of the sixth-best 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
At the Western Slope Conference meet last weekend, Cook wowed in the 200 IM. She touched the wall in 2 minutes, 6.43 seconds — six seconds faster than her previous best.
“I think that was my best performance of the season,” she said.
In her final go-around at the state competition, Cook isn’t putting any pressure on herself.
She understands that simply making state is an achievement.
“I’ve loved everything about this season. I’ve been a senior captain so I’ve had to create the attitude and set the tone for practice,” she said. “We cheer each other on and I think we’re really close as a team. And that makes state a lot more fun.”
KIMBROUGH EYES PODIUM
Meanwhile, Fruita Monument is sending six swimmers to the 5A state meet on Feb. 15.
Among them is junior Emma Kimbrough, who is heading to state for the third time.
Kimbrough will be swimming solo in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and as a member of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. She’ll be joined by Kendyll Wilkinson, Elisa Elsberry, Taylor Wall, Anastacia Shaw and Molli Atwood.
“There’s a lot of pressure at state but it’s also exciting and has great energy,” Kimbrough said. “It’s exciting to swim against those really fast girls on the other side of the Rocky Mountains and it feels great to better your times on that stage. It’s like a nice final chapter to your season.”
Kimbrough entered her junior season with the goal of placing in an event at state. To achieve that, she dialed up her work ethic and commitment to the sport.
She showed up to every practice to work her hardest with the knowledge that it will pay off down the line, she said.
Kimbrough has experienced a lot of personal growth this season.
“I’ve become a better teammate this season and. I make a point to support everyone on the team, and I think that makes the teams stronger, more excited and more motivated. I think everyone benefits from that,” Kimbrough said. “I’m also excited for my future in swimming. I’m excited to hopefully compete as a senior and I’d like to continue with this in college.”