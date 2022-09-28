Fruita Monument remains the highest-ranked football team in School District 51.
The Wildcats (4-1) stayed put at No. 4 in Class 4A in the latest Colorado High School Activities Association’s football coaches poll after beating Bear Creek last week. The Wildcats were without top runner Kaison Stegelmeier and eked out a 31-27 win over the then-undefeated Bears.
Fruita’s running game thrived, totaling more than 300 yards. Amari Wilson ran for 104, Wyatt Sharpe ran for 87 and Corben Rowell ran for 93 with three touchdowns.
Ahead of conference play, the Wildcats average more than 29 points per game and allow an average of 17 points per game.
Meanwhile, Palisade’s win over 4A Golden last week was rewarded with a couple of votes in the 3A poll. The Bulldogs beat the Demons 36-35 thanks to a two point conversion in overtime. Malakhi Espinosa has more than 500 yards on the ground this season and eight touchdowns and Rhett Ward is nearing that milestone with six scores.
CLass 4A
Montrose’s (3-2) early season struggles look more like a distant memory with each passing week. The Red Hawks climbed two spots to No. 6 in 4A after they beat Lutheran 42-26 last week. After dropping their first two games, the Red Hawks have won three straight and have scored 40-plus points in each contest.
Class 2A
Delta (5-0) jumped one spot to No. 2 and received five first-place votes after another convincing win. The Panthers beat The Academy 31-14 on the strength of four rushing touchdowns. Esai Carrillo had 126 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. He and Konner Workman lead the team in rushing with 238 and 249 yards, respectively. Delta has scored 107 points and allowed 34 in four games played (Delta had an opponent forfeit a game).
Meanwhile, Rifle (2-2) is close to cracking the rankings. The Bears received 19 votes after beating Brush 28-23.
Nicholas Saldivar leads the team with 413 rushing yards this season, the ninth most in 2A.
Class 1A
Meeker (3-1) moved up one spot to No. 7 after winning its second straight game. The Cowboys ran for 298 yards on conference foe Roaring Fork in a 41-8 win. Clay Crawford and Connor Blunt each ran for more than 100 yards. Crawford, a sophomore, leads the team with 320 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
North Fork (2-2) received three votes after the Miners beat Cedaredge 24-12 last week.