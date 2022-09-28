092222 fmhs 3.jpg
Fruita Monument’s Amari Wilson runs for some of his 104 yards in in the Wildcats’ 31-27 victory over Bear Creek last week. The Wildcats remained fourth in the Class 4A rankings.

Fruita Monument remains the highest-ranked football team in School District 51.

The Wildcats (4-1) stayed put at No. 4 in Class 4A in the latest Colorado High School Activities Association’s football coaches poll after beating Bear Creek last week. The Wildcats were without top runner Kaison Stegelmeier and eked out a 31-27 win over the then-undefeated Bears.