Seven schools competed in the Early Bird Invitational at Stocker Stadium on Saturday, which was hosted by Fruita Monument, and two local athletes set the bar high for this season.
Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye threw the discus 164 feet, 6 inches. That distance puts him in the Top 50 nationally in the young season, according to MileSplit. The mark would have been the fourth-best in Class 4A last season.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones also posted a top-50 mark nationally in the triple jump at 46-1.25. That would have been the fourth-best mark in 4A last season and more than nine inches shorter than Jone’s best of 46-10.5, which was set at last season’s Southwest League Championships.
Central won the boys meet with 93 points. Fruita Monument (85 points), Grand Junction (79) and Palisade (40) rounded out the top four. Caprock Academy placed seventh with four points.
Fruita Monument won the girls meet with 124 points. Grand Junction (72 points) finished second, Central (47) finished fourth and Palisade (36) finished fifth. Caprock Academy finished seventh with 12 points.
Rifle and Glenwood Springs were also at the meet.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction lost 11-10 to Eagle Valley on Saturday.
Emma Diaz led the Tigers with three goals, Myka Neville, Caitlyn Wesolowski and Caley Shiflett each had two goals, and Madi DeGeorge had one goal. Shiflett and Sophia Dickerson each had one assist.
Teagan Wilkins had seven saves in goal.
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument lost 3-0 to Ralston Valley on Saturday.
The Wildcats (0-2) have been outscored 6-1 in their first two games.