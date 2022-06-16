Marc Rardin and Mitch Thompson both turned their junior college baseball teams into national powers.
Now the two coaches will try to do the same thing at the NCAA Division I level.
Rardin led the Iowa Western Community College Reivers to 12 appearances in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, winning titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Rardin won 934 games at Iowa Western and saw 141 of his players move on to Division 1 schools.
“I think the first thing that always keeps coming to mind is the excitement,” Rardin said in a press release. “Knowing about this program for years from being a junior college coach and having players that have come here and enjoyed their time here, I’m just excited to be here knowing that I can do my part and put this place higher up like it’s deserving to be, and that takes a lot of work. That takes getting the vision out there of not just how we’re going to play or how we’re going to have chances to win games, but the type of person we’re recruiting and the player they’re going to be and how they’re going to be out in the community.
“I’m excited for the energy that we’re going to play with that people are going to enjoy. Fans are going to have fun coming to the ballpark, and they’re going to have fun cheering on a player that they know is a great kid. With everything I’ve heard and now seen, I’m just really excited to get started.”
Since baseball returned to Western Kentucky in 2013, the Hilltoppers have had only one winning season — 2014. In 2022, Western Kentucky finished 18-36 and went 7-23 in Conference USA.
During his nine years as the coach at McLennan Community College (Texas), Thompson led the Highlanders to four JUCO appearances — including the 2021 title.
Thompson isn’t going far for his Division I coaching job — he’s staying in Waco, Texas, to become Baylor’s coach. Coaching the Bears will be a homecoming of sorts for Thompson, who was a Baylor assistant for more than 20 years. During that time, the Bears won three Big 12 Conference titles, had 12 NCAA Regional appearances, three Super Regional appearances and advanced to the 2005 College World Series.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to return home to a place where I spent 18 wonderful years working hard to help build a championship program,” Thompson said in a news release. “This is truly a dream job for me and my family, and I’m so thankful to (Athletic Director) Mack Rhoades and his team for believing in my vision to bring new energy to the Baylor Baseball program. I look forward to working together with our administration, alumni, the Heart of the Order, and all of the Baylor Family, to bring championship caliber baseball and a great home field advantage back to Baylor Ballpark.”
Baylor was 26-28 this season and didn’t qualify for the NCAA Regionals for the second consecutive season.
In nine seasons at McLennan, Thompson compiled a 372-138-1 (.728) and the Highlanders produced 16 Major League Baseball Draft picks, including the top NJCAA selection in three of the past four years. Under Thompson’s tutelage, 108 players have gone on to play at four-year universities, including 87 at the Division I level.