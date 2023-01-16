Redshirt sophomore guard Blaise Threatt lead the Mavericks in scoring and is one of 100 players on the watch list for the Bevo Francis Award, which honors a small-college basketball player for an outstanding season.
Blaise Threatt and Trevor Baskin are on the preliminary watch list for the Bevo Francis Award, which goes to the player who “has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball,” according to the award website.
The first list includes 100 players from NCAA Division II, Division II, NAIA, United States Collegiate Athletic Association and National Christian College Athletic Association institutions.
Threatt, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore point guard, leads CMU (14-3, 9-2 RMAC) in scoring, averaging 16.9 points a game. He has 61 assists, 34 steals and averages 6.3 rebounds a game.
Baskin, a 6-8 redshirt sophomore forward, is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. He has 34 assists, 15 steals and 23 blocked shots for the Mavericks, who have won nine straight games.
CMU is one of only nine schools with more than one player on the watch list.
Colorado School of Mines has two on the list, 6-4 senior guard Sam Beskind and 6-8 senior forward Adam Thistlewood. Joel Scott, Black Hills State’s 6-7 senior forward, is also on the 100-man watch list, as is 6-2 junior guard Akuel Kot of Fort Lewis.
Francis played at Rio Grande College (Ohio) from 1952-54. In his first year, Rio Grande went 39-0 (after a 4-19 season the year before) and he averaged 50.1 points per game. In one game against Ashland (Kentucky), Francis scored 116 points, 55 of which came in the final 10 minutes.
The school, now the University of Rio Grande, was on the verge of bankruptcy when he arrived and was planning to close after the 1952-53 school year.
The list will be pared to 50 players on Feb. 15, then to 25 on March 15. Finalists will be announced on April 1 and the winner on April 3.
Football
Commitments are coming in for the CMU football team, which had several groups of recruits on campus over the weekend.
One of those came from just down the road, with Central High School tight end Cash Walker announcing Saturday night on Twitter that he has committed to the Mavericks. National letter of intent day is Feb. 1.