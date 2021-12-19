For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Central High School gym was used for the Warrior Classic wrestling tournament.
Kids established themselves as forces in Colorado prep wrestling, noses bled, wrestlers smacked each other onto the mats and champions were crowned in the tournament. Five Western Slope wrestlers won titles on Saturday, including two from Grand Junction High School.
Andrew Leyba, one of two returning champions from the 2019 Warrior Classic, pinned Anthony Duran of Moffat County in 1 minute, 6 seconds to defend his crown in the 126-pound class.
“It feels super good working my hardest, working on my technique, and leaving a champion. All I had out there was the mindset of the champion. If you do that, you’ll find yourself in situations like this,” an out-of-breath Leyba said. “It sucked to have last year off because of COVID, but it is what it is. It was a good tournament but there are always small things you can work on.”
The two-day tournament showcased 30 teams from all over Colorado, as well as New Mexico and Utah, and featured five reigning state champions.
Grand Junction’s Micah Kenney joined Leyba at the top of the podium. Kenney came out aggressively against Pueblo West’s Zach Kottenstette in the title match at 160. But Kottenstette battled back and forced Kenney to slow his game down, before Kenney eventually won an 8-4 decision.
“I’ve been working hard in practice, and it’s nice to see it pay off. I’ve been working on my technique a lot this week,” Kenney said.
In addition to a pair of Tigers winning titles, the Cedaredge Bruins entered the weekend wanting to take the tournament by storm.
Ty Walck, who won the 182-pound title, said that being a smaller school and underrated last season gave the Bruins extra incentive to perform well this weekend.
Of the five Cedaredge wrestlers in the semifinals, two won titles — Walck and reigning state champion Lane Hunsberger (132) — one finished second (Tel Geyer at 106) and another finished third (Ethan Toothaker at 138).
“To do that with a small school at a big tournament like this, I’m really proud of everyone,” Walck said. “I’m excited to see what we can do down the road. There’s still work to be done, we gotta get everyone in the finals. But this is good news for us.”
Walck represented Cedaredge well both with his play and sportsmanship.
His title bout was against an opponent he was well-acquainted with — Meeker’s Brendan Clatterbaugh. They’ve faced off before, and Walck got the upper hand early. But when falling to the ground, Clatterbaugh hurt his left ankle and was unable to put any weight on it. Walck shook Clatterbaugh’s hand, put his arm around his waist and escorted him off the mat as the crowd applauded the show of sportsmanship and toughness of Clatterbaugh. Walck then helped Clatterbaugh onto the second-place podium to receive his medal.
“It feels good to win but I hated seeing that, he’s a great guy and a great wrestler. It’s a bummer, I feel worse hurting him than I do beating him,” Walck said. “I like the kid, he’s tough and talented. I’m hoping he has a fast and successful recovery so he can get back out there.”
The weekend was punctuated with an emphatic win from Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez in the 285 pound class.
Lopez squared off against T.J. Rivera of Brush. Lopez had wrestled only three days this week because he was in concussion protocol. He expected to be rusty, but shocked himself when he won his first three matches, none of which took longer than 66 seconds.
The championship match was his longest — clocking in at 70 seconds. Lopez and Rivera looked evenly matched to begin the duel, but Lopez — competing in his first Warrior Classic — quickly overpowered his opponent for the win.
He immediately stared down the crowd and threw his arms up after shaking Rivera’s hand. A small but vocal crowd of his family in the upper portion of the bleachers went wild for him.
“I felt great out there, I’m a winner,” he said. “I wasn’t nervous at all. They were there for me and were super supportive. It felt like I was at home.”
In addition to the titles from Leyba and Kenney, Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris (113) finished fourth and Cale Moore (152) finished fifth.
Fruita Monument had two second-place finishers — Geno Gallegos (113) and Tyler Archuleta (138); Sullivan Sample (160) and Joseph Shepardson (285) were fourth and Braxton Stewart (106) and Orrin Mease (126) were sixth.
Central’s top finisher was Devin Hickey, who placed third at 160. Hassin Maynes (120) finished fifth for the Warriors.
Palisade’s Keyton Young finished fifth at 138.