Ty Wallace is weathering the storm of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at his home in Ardmore, a small town in south central Oklahoma halfway between Dallas and Oklahoma City.
Wallace, who is a Collbran native, has lived in the Sooner State for just over a year. Since then, he started a horseshoeing business from home to keep himself busy. Last year, he needed to stay busy because an injury had ended his professional bull riding season.
This time around, there are simply no rodeos to go to.
“I was supposed to go to Austin, Texas, on March 12,” Wallace said. “They canceled it and then canceled everything clear into May, almost the start of June. They canceled everything. I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I wish I could say. Nobody really knows.”
The pandemic abruptly halted what has been a strong comeback season.
Wallace has made the National Finals Rodeo three times, most recently in 2017. That year, at 23 years old, he finished No. 3 in the world standings with more than $300,000 in prize money.
However, he broke his arm at a rodeo in Denver and had to heal until the start of 2019.
He got back on the bull last summer, but he was injured again.
“I went to about 10 rodeos starting in June, in Reno, a handful of them,” Wallace said. “Then I had a bull step on my foot and break it. I came home after that and never did get on anything until the start of this season.”
Since the new season began Oct. 1, Wallace has not only stayed healthy, but he’s risen to the No. 14 spot in the world rankings.
The top 15 riders at the end of the season qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.
This season, Wallace has competed in rodeos in the Texas cities of Fort Worth, San Angelo and Los Fresnos. He’s also competed in Jackson, Mississippi, and Denver.
On Feb. 29, he competed in Fort Mohave, Arizona, his final appearance in a rodeo until at least late May.
Because of the coronavirus, pro bull riding, like virtually every sport in the world, was abruptly halted.
“They canceled Houston, which is the biggest indoor rodeo in North America,” Wallace said. “It’s $50,000 to the winner. It’s huge. They canceled it halfway through. A guy who’s living with me, he was supposed to head down there and go to it the day before they canceled it. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re all kinda in the same boat, you know?”
The key to a long break from rodeo, Wallace believes, isn’t just staying in physical shape or trying to practice.
It’s also about staying mentally sharp until the rodeos can once again commence.
“I put a lot of time when I was younger into getting on bulls and doing it that way,” Wallace said. “I don’t just get on bulls just to keep tuned up. It’s a dangerous sport. I feel like if you can stay healthy and keep your mind sharp, like getting on a barrel, I have a drop barrel at home, I’ve been shoeing a lot of horses down here where I moved to, those things help.”
During the pandemic, many are using the extra time at home to binge TV shows or movies, surf the internet more than usual or amuse their pets or small children.
Wallace knows pro bull riders like himself can’t afford to simply sit while they’re at home.
“Everybody’s like, ‘We can’t rodeo, there’s nothing to go to,’ but also, hindsight is 20/20,” Wallace said. “Stay in shape. Keep motivated. A lot of people just go home and sit around. Really, you could be taking advantage of a lot of this time to prepare for when it does come back around.
“Be prepared to get out there and be your best, staying in shape and working on fundamental stuff and staying busy. That’s how I look at it.”