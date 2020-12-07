Rodeo
Wallace wins Round 4 in NFR
Sunday was Ty Wallace’s night to turn in the winning ride in the National Finals Rodeo, with Colten Fritzlan placing fourth.
Only six bull riders completed rides in the fourth round of the finals in Arlington, Texas.
Wallace, the Collbran bull rider who now lives in Oklahoma, was riding Lipps and scored an 89.5 to win $26,231 the night after he was second to Fritzlan.
Fritzlan, the Rifle product in his first NFR championship event, scored an 85.5 on Billy Hell to earn $11,000.
After not scoring in the first two rounds, Wallace has had good back-to-back nights, as has Fritzlan, who placed fourth in the first round, then didn’t score in the second. They went 1-2 on Saturday, with Fritzlan winning by .5 points.