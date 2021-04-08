Dave Fleming isn’t sure how they pulled it off.
Not only did the Colorado Mesa volleyball team complete the first undefeated regular season in program and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference history, the Mavericks did it while the majority of the indoor team was also playing beach volleyball.
“It’s definitely not easy,” the Mavericks’ coach said earlier this season. “It’s not easy on them. They’ve got a semester that’s very, very busy.”
There are days when the 11 indoor players who double up on the beach volleyball team will have two practices. The coaches — beach coach David Skaff is Fleming’s top indoor assistant — work together to tailor practices so they don’t wear out the players doing double duty, and the match schedule was set up so they don’t conflict.
“That’s just kind of nature of the beast this year, right? This is gonna be a one-time thing that you’re going to have indoor and beach the same time,” Skaff said.
“For the most part, they’ve done a really good job of embracing it and attacking it, which makes this group fun, because they’re competitive about it. It’s, I get a chance to practice beach and indoor today versus I have to go to beach and indoor today.”
This week is all about the indoor game, with the Mavericks, ranked No. 2 in the nation, hosting the RMAC Tournament. CMU (13-0) is the top seed and faces CU-Colorado Springs at 5 p.m. today.
Regis, the No. 3 seed, withdrew from the tournament last week because of COVID-19 issues, and the RMAC inserted the Mountain Lions into the field.
On Tuesday, No. 6 seed South Dakota Mines withdrew because of COVID protocols, so CSU-Pueblo advances to the semifinals on a no-contest. The semifinals are Friday, with the championship match at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Usually, the RMAC Tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the regional tournament, but because volleyball was postponed from the fall, the NCAA Division II playoffs were canceled.
“Luckily we get to come back next year with the exact same team, with the addition of three (recruits) so it’s gonna be the same team, just even stronger next year,” libero Kerstin Layman said. “Next year we can continue to prove ourselves to everyone.”
Most of the season, nine of the 10 players in the beach lineup are also indoor players, many of whom start or are in the regular rotation.
“I think it’s just a matter of controlling what you can control,” Maddi Foutz said. “We’ve been really, really busy this semester, but just taking a second and being like, OK, I’m at beach practice right now so I’m really going to be intentional about beach. And then as soon as we step in the gym inside, we shift gears and try and be really intentional with what we’re doing right now instead of letting ourselves get a little bit overwhelmed.”
Sabrina VanDeList, the Mavericks’ outstanding freshman setter, said her indoor defense in particular has improved by playing in the sand.
“Reading the other side, that’s easier for me now, and my speed,” she said. “Sand does make it harder to move … a lot. So now inside, I feel like I have that range of motion that I didn’t have three months ago.”
With the fall season pushed back, Fleming flipped the program’s usual offseason routine to fall, and with so many players moving into bigger roles, the extra practice time was crucial. CMU’s three-set sweep of then-No. 5 Regis in the season opener showed the Mavs the offseason work paid off, Layman said, and the confidence grew from there.
“I think after last year, we kind of had a bad taste in our mouth, just because it didn’t go very well,” she said. “So then when we came in this year, we had much higher expectations set for ourselves. And then I think the RMAC underestimated us, so we’re just continuing to prove to them that like you can’t overlook us, we’re going to make a statement.”
Still, not even Fleming could have predicted this.
“There’s no way if you asked me six months ago, you’re undefeated, you’re hosting RMACs, I’d say, ‘What, did we only play three (matches)?’ ’’ Fleming said. “No way. I’m really proud of them because like I’ve said before, they’ve hit this COVID curveball out of the park.”