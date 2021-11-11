Being the No. 1 team in your playoff bracket puts a big target on your back.
Being the undefeated No. 1 team? Well, every team is going to want to spoil your storybook season. And the Montrose High School Indians are ready for whatever the rest of Class 4A throws at them.
“This is probably the best group of guys we’ve had,” said coach Brett Mertens, who is in his fifth season with the Indians. “I could go down the list and each kid would sacrifice individual awards for team success.”
Montrose (10-0) hosts Denver South (9-2) on Friday in the second-round after a first-round bye.
Montrose isn’t the only undefeated school in 4A, but it might be one of the most unlikely. For one, the team struggled to gain recognition throughout the season for being on the opposite side of the Rocky Mountains.
“We have a lot of tough kids. They’re not highly recruited but I’d take them any day of the week,” Mertens said.
From the first summer practice, Mertens and his staff knew they had a talented group of kids. Once the Indians survived a Fruita Monument comeback for a 26-22 win in the second game, the players and coaches knew they had something special brewing.
“That’s when the kids started gelling together and playing for each other,” Mertens said. “It doesn’t matter how talented you are if the players aren’t out there for each other.”
The Indians never looked back after the Fruita win
Montrose outscored opponents 395-131 in the regular season. That includes seven instances of scoring 35-plus points and seven instances of surrendering fewer than 20 points.
Montrose isn’t a flashy team. Mertens’ squad opts to run the ball down its opponents throat, then do it again and again. And once the defense is tired, the team runs it some more.
Montrose doesn’t post its stats to MaxPreps.com, so not being able to quantify just how dominant the players have been allows them to fly under the radar, too. Piecing together stats from other media stories and its own figures, The Sentinel tallied running back Austin Griffin at nearly 500 rushing yards in the first four games.
As talented as Griffin is, Mertens is no believer the senior is the only guy who can run the ball well.
“With our offense, we don’t really use wide receivers. We basically have four running backs and that gives us a lot of depth,” said Mertens, who is 3-4 in the playoffs. “And we have no intention of changing the offense. There’s this old saying that you’ve gotta dance with the girl you brought.”
The team is staying grounded, too.
Just how the start of conference play is a new season, so is the postseason. The slate is clean, and Montrose is playing a tough Denver South team. The Ravens beat Mesa Ridge 24-21 in the first round of the playoffs, and average nearly 40 points per game in 11 games.
“Our kids have done a good job keeping their sights forward. We never even really discussed being undefeated until the very end,” Mertens said. “When you stop and think about it, we haven’t accomplished that much. Going 1-0 is all that matters in the playoffs.”
WILDCATS FACE TOUGH TASK
One week after blowing out Brighton 63-26, Fruita Monument faces a Goliath in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
The Wildcats are traveling to the Front Range to face Erie (10-0).
The Tigers have one of 4A’s most lethal offenses, scoring 46.5 points per game. Quarterback Blake Barnett has completed 61.3% of his passes for 1,763 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. The sophomore has also rushed for 694 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Tigers’ Caleb Theisen has run for 1,324 yards — the fourth-most in 4A.
But Fruita boasts a really good offense, too. Wyatt Sharpe has 886 yards on the ground and Kaison Stegelmeier has 790. Collectively, the Fruita offense has 3,185 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.
That’s in large part due to its intimidating offensive line. Word is getting out about the line, too. On Wednesday, tackle Joseph Shepardson was selected to USA Football’s All-American team.
The Wildcats (8-3) will kickoff against the Tigers at 7 p.m. on Friday.