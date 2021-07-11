The transition from hardwood to beach volleyball at first was, well, like running in sand.
When the United Volleyball Club of the Rockies, based in Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs, began its beach volleyball program six years ago, director and lead coach AJ Egli assumed his athletes would naturally make the transition.
After a rough time in Denver for a national qualifier tournament, Egli quickly realized that beach volleyball brought more challenges, and competition, to the court than he thought.
“That first year, we thought we had a fair idea of how to do this, and then we went over the Denver and got murdered, so the next year, we had our beach coach come in, who played for me as a junior, Kehaulani Vegas, now Kehaulani Rust (Glenwood Springs High School’s volleyball coach),” Egli said.
“She ran a beach program out on the East Coast and when she came back, she really gave us a more modern look at how college volleyball was playing it, because she was a college assistant and a college head coach. She basically went, ‘Here’s the USA Volleyball system that they’re using in college. I’m going to teach you how this works.’ ”
Colorado Mesa University beach volleyball coach David Skaff allowed the club to use the Mavericks’ sand courts, and Ron Kissner of Pine County Truck & Trailers provided an indoor facility.
Rust, Skaff and Kissner’s contributions have all led to the exponential growth of United’s beach program.
The second season was a different story in Denver, as one 18-under team qualified for the USA Volleyball Beach Nationals. The next year, two 18s teams qualified as well as a 12-under team.
After a disappointing 2018 and a canceled 2020, this year has proven to be a breakout season. Seven teams qualified for, and five teams are playing in, this year’s Beach Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tournament began Saturday and runs through Thursday.
The 10 athletes representing United in the Sunshine State are the clearest indicator yet of the beach program’s expansion and refocusing efforts.
“This year, we had 35 teams to start with. Normally, in a typical year, we have 20 or 25, so we’ve been slowly growing the beach program down here in Grand Junction,” Egli said. “This year, we had 25 teams alone in Grand Junction, which is pretty amazing.
“Of that group, we had 35 total teams, with 10 up in Glenwood Springs, and seven of them managed to qualify. It’s a really good outing. We, as a club, have more teams qualified for USA Volleyball than any other club in Colorado, which is cool, coming from little old Grand Junction.”
When they’re in their prep seasons, Kylie Williams and BayLea Sparks play for fierce rivals Fruita Monument and Grand Junction, respectively. With United, however, the two have been teammates for some time now in club indoor competition and make a good duo in the sand.
The two upcoming seniors make up the 18-under team for United in Florida.
“We’ve been playing together for a couple of years indoors, so we know each other really well and we play really well together,” Williams said. “She’s in the middle and I’m a setter, so we have that connection where we have to communicate and work together.”
“Neither of us have been to a national beach tournament,” Sparks added. “It’s really exciting. We’re going to get to experience some really strong competition down there, so that’s fun.”
There are two 14-under squads representing United: Sabrina Landman and Delaney Brinkley, and McKenzie Mason and Brielle Smith.
“I’m very excited. I feel really good,” Brinkley said. “I’m looking forward to a fun experience. … It’s all a mental game and making sure that you can come back and stick to what you know.”
For Mason and Smith, their time in Fort Lauderdale will be a family affair.
“We’re cousins, we play a lot together at home and we just have a lot of fun together,” Mason said.
The cousins will also be experiencing such an event for the first time together.
“I’ve traveled with this club team before, but I haven’t done so for a beach tournament yet,” Smith said. “Just playing and having the chance to actually go to nationals is cool because I’m only 14.”
Two 12-under teams will also be in action, Ivee Enewold and Kaylee Molina, and Blake Hawkins and Roie Van Devander. The other two teams that qualified for nationals but aren’t participating are the 16-under duo of Trinity Hafey and Emma Luce, and the 18-under team of Jillian Buck and Anna Gill.