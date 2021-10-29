Losing a couple of key seniors can set a team back as it looks to adapt to a new core.
Losing eight of your 11 players to graduation? On paper, that seems like a hill too steep to climb, but the Palisade High School volleyball team weathered that storm, thanks to two key returnees — senior Ella Yanowich and junior Ella Steele.
“It was difficult to get used to a new team. I was nervous because I didn’t know how everyone else was and I had never played with that group of girls before,” Steele said. “But then I went to the first open gym practice in the summer and I was like, ‘OK, OK. We’ll be fine. These girls know what they’re doing.’ ”
With only three returning starters — Yanowich, Steele and Abigail Sargent — from a team that made a deep playoff run in the spring, Palisade (15-4) hasn’t lost a step.
The Bulldogs clinched the Class 4A Western Slope League title for the third time in four years after beating Glenwood Springs on Oct. 21. It’s also the sixth straight time Palisade has made the state playoffs.
“Both of the Ellas are kind of quiet people. But they lead by example and are very willing to step up and fill those leadership roles,” coach Wendy MacAskill said. “They’re two of the hardest working players we have and likable people, so the girls can get behind them.”
‘THE BIG SISTERS’
On the court, Steele and Yanowich’s roles haven’t changed much. But they’re taming a new beast off of it.
For years Steele and Yanowich were the apprentices to the upperclassmen. Now, they’re the masters.
“It’s been a big step up but it’s really exciting to lead everyone and carry on the traditions of Palisade volleyball,” Steele said. “We’re like the big sisters, now.”
Before MacAskill arrives at practice, the two gather the team in a circle and go over stats from the previous game.
Steele and Yanowich lead by example on the court, too.
Yanowich has been on a roll on offense and a rock on defense. According to MaxPreps.com, the senior has 169 kills and 163 digs in 53 sets, both team highs. Her 169 kills is also the 21st-best mark in 4A.
One of her most dynamic performances came against Overland in September — 15 kills and 15 digs in the Bulldogs’ 3-1 victory.
Steele has grown into a key contributor in her second season on varsity. The junior has set highs in kills, blocks and digs. Her 116 digs are fourth on the team, and she has been the primary setter with 448 assists — the 15th most in 4A.
“We put our trust in our coach. Coach Wendy always does a really good job , and we’ve known her for a long time. We put our trust in her that anyone who comes to the team will do amazing, and they have,” Yanowich said.
The newcomers have also made their mark. Palisade has three of the top 10 leaders in kills and digs in the WSL. Freshman Addie Ritterbush is first in hitting percentage (.314.), 11th in blocks (23, only one behind sophomore teammate Lauren Hardin) and first in aces.
THE TURNING POINT
The Bulldogs knew they were talented entering the season, but they still had to prove themselves.
Quickly, the underdogs re-established themselves as the top dogs.
Palisade has won 46 of 63 sets this season, including 10 sweeps. The team also has three winning streaks of at least three matches.
The success even caught MacAskill by surprise.
“At the end of last season, I definitely had my reservations for what we could accomplish this season. But as we got into the gym during the summer time, and began the season, it became pretty apparent early on that we could not only hold our own but also compete,” MacAskill said. “We have a tradition of success in the program. So there are high expectations here. And meeting those comes from great leadership from the older girls and hard work from everyone.”
Palisade’s homecoming game against Delta on Sept. 21 was when the Ellas knew the team could run the table again.
The student section was packed for the first home match of the season and the Bulldogs dominated the Panthers 25-16, 25-20, 25-16.
“Everyone played lights out. It was everybody’s top game and our chemistry on the court was amazing. Everyone played together so well,” Steele said. “It was just a blur and we couldn’t hear on the court. So we just had to rely on our chemistry and trust each other.”
“I think that was the biggest student section we’ve ever had for a home game,” Yanowich added.
The Bulldogs finish their season in a tournament against Coal Ridge, Glenwood Springs and Delta this weekend.
Steele and Yanowich are confident in their team’s ability to turn a few heads in the home stretch of the season, and make a statement in the playoffs.
“It’s like we were starting the team over again. But that gave us tenacity and grit is super important when starting over,” Yanowich said. “That gives us an edge because opponents saw us as underdogs. We just want to prove everyone wrong, and I think we started that by winning league.”