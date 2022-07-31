Karen Seaman and Kareen Larson had never heard of the Western Slope Triple Play until a few years ago.
The two friends, native of Utah, were playing in a golf tournament in Moab, Utah, when they came across a flier for the Triple Play.
Now, Larson and Seaman are competing in the tournament in Grand Junction for the third and fourth year, respectively.
“It seemed like it would be a lot of fun to us and it’s supporting a great cause,” Seaman said after Saturday’s second round at Tiara Rado Golf Course.
Seaman is from Park City and Larson hails from Lehi, about 53 miles away from each other. The two met at various golf tournaments.
Larson has a competitive spirit and aims to be at least above average in anything she picks up.
“I have had a love/hate relationship with golf because it was something that I needed to get good at,” she said.
Seaman saw golf more as a business opportunity.
“I was a college tennis player but nothing ever gets done over tennis,” Seaman said. “I was living in Texas at the time and I realized that I needed to learn this sport so I could compete at company functions. And when you’re competitive like me, you want to get good as fast as you can. And in Texas, golf is a year-round sport.”
Now the two play in tournaments all over Utah and make regular appearances at the Western Slope Triple Play and other tournaments in Grand Junction.
It’s a great way for them to keep in touch with people and build camaraderie with other golfers.
Plus, they think the courses in Grand Junction are beautiful.
The second day of the Triple Play took place at Tiara Rado where Colorado National Monument looms over the 18-hole course like a matte painting.
Larson posted the best score of the day, a 4-over-75, and is in second place in the championship flight, two shots behind Sadie Kelley. Seaman shot an 82 on Saturday and is in sixth place. Grand Junction High School graduate Brittlynn O’Dell also shot an 82 and is in fifth.
The rough at Tiara Rado is very unforgiving. If a golfer misses the fairway with a tee shot, the tall grass can be difficult to play out of. Seaman said that courses like Tiara Rado force you to sacrifice distance for accuracy.
“We played on the Redlands (Friday), which are very fast greens. These are very slow,” Larson said. “So if you’re below the hole, you have to really hit it to get some distance.”
The final round of the Western Slope Triple Play tees off today 8 a.m. at Bookcliff Country Club.
