There was a time when Kylah Celayeta doubted if she’d be able to play college soccer.
Breaking your ankles casts that kind of a shadow. But she rehabbed and played for as many clubs in as many states as she could.
On Wednesday, her hard work paid off when she signed her letter of intent to play soccer for the University of Colorado in front of friends and family in the auditorium at Fruita Monument High School.
“I have taken every moment I can to practice soccer. I tried to play anywhere I could to get seen by coaches,” she said. “Everything led up to this moment.”
Celayeta has played for club teams in Arizona and Utah and for Fire FC in Grand Junction.
As a junior for the Wildcats, Celayeta was a member of a stout defense that pitched eight shutouts in nine games. On her Next College Student Athlete recruiting profile, she is listed as a center back and defender.
Celayeta joins a program that went 8-7-5 in 2022 with 10 seniors and fifth-year players.
“After looking at a bunch of different colleges, I realized that CU was perfect for me,” Celayeta said. “It’s close enough to home, I love the coaching staff and the area is great.”
Celayeta was one of six Wildcats to sign her name on the dotted line in front of a crowd of about 50 people.
Keane Bessert, footbalL, University of Wisconsin
Bessert committed to Wisconsin in July 2022 but that went up in the air in October.
Paul Chryst, the Badgers’ longtime coach, was fired after a 2-3 start that included losses in each of the Badgers’ first two Big Ten games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was expected to be Chryst’s replacement but the school went in another direction.
“It was a little scary for a bit,” Bessert said. “But throughout all of that, I was like, ‘I love Wisconsin.’ So I stayed committed and met the new special teams coach a couple of weeks ago and got some things set in stone.”
That assurance allowed Bessert to breathe a bit and relish in how far he has come.
Bessert will be the future long snapper for the Badgers. He’s a preferred walk-on, which means he will redshirt as a freshman and then join the active roster the season after.
According to Rubio Long Snapping, a program and website that trains and rates prospects founded by former NFL player Chris Rubio, Bessert is a 5-star rated long snapper and the sixth-best prospect of the 2023 class.
“Big Ten football at Camp Randall Stadium, there’s nothing like it,” Bessert said.
Nathan Halberg, soccer, Franciscan University
Halberg, a key player for the Wildcats this past season, is headed for Franciscan in Steubenville, Ohio.
“I’ve wanted to play college since I was little,” Halberg said. “The campus is really, really pretty. The players on the team are super supportive, it seems like a great atmosphere.”
Reegen McKee, soccer, Nebraska-Kearney
McKee, who played with Celayeta on the Fire, is heading to Kearney, which is about 130 miles west of Lincoln.
“It’s exciting to move on to college and do something that I like,” McKee said. “I like the team, I like how small the class sizes are and I like the facilities there.”
Emma Kimbrough, swimming, Colorado Mesa
Kimbrough, the top ’Cat for the Fruita Monument swimming team, is primed for a spot in the state tournament, and won’t be going far to continue her career.
“I can truly say I love swimming,” said Kimbrough, who has been swimming competitively for 10 years. “It hasn’t been an easy 10 years in the pool but I’m extremely lucky and grateful to do this in college and for such a great program.”
Appolonia Middleton, wrestling, Colorado Mesa
Middleton, known as “Apple,” joined the District 51 wrestling team on a whim as a junior and is now one of the top 135-pound wrestlers in Colorado.
While her love for the sport was instant, she was unsure if it would go beyond high school. But her coach Kaylee Haynes, who wrestled for CMU, pushed her.
“I didn’t really see this as an option, honestly. She put that thought in my head … That was what motivated me to do it,” Middleton said. “... It feels great. It feels like my hard work has paid off. I always wanted to be a college athlete and It feels great to do that with something I love.”
From Warriors to Mavs
The Central to Colorado Mesa football pipeline is real.
Devin Hickey and Cash Walker signed on to continue the tradition in front of a small crowd in the second Central gym. They join Drew Schuett and Jesus Robles as former Warriors on the Mavericks. Other recent Warriors who joined CMU but aren’t on the team include Justin Blanton and Sebastian Campbell.
Hickey and Walker were leaders of a program that went from 0-6 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season to winning seven games over the next two seasons and making the playoffs in 2022.
“My sophomore year was my first full year of playing because I broke my arm my freshman year. I got thrown in as varsity quarterback as a sophomore,” Hickey said. “I just look back and it’s crazy how much I’ve progressed since then.”
Hickey was the Warriors’ starting quarterback for most of his high school career and Walker was one of his top targets. Both also shined on defense.
And, of course, both had been dreaming of this day for a long time.
“I had offers from other schools in the RMAC — Western, Chadron, Fort Lewis. I had visits set in January. CMU happened to be the first visit that I took,” Walker said. “A coach once told me, ‘You know where you’re going to end up in the first 30 minutes of the visit. Right when I walked into that room for the CMU visit, I knew it was for me.”
Hickey said he’ll be joining the Mavericks as a safety. The extent of his experience on defense in high school came as an occasional outside linebacker.
Walker will be in the tight ends room but his role has more flexibility. He said coaches floated the idea of moving him out wide to create mismatches and that left tackle is a possibility if he puts on more weight naturally.
In front of a crowd of their teammates and peers, both said they hope they laid the foundation for future Warriors to succeed.
“Just remember what we’ve been through already as a program,” Walker said. “Think about the people who went through the program and the successes that we’ve had. Hopefully, with that mentality, people can mirror that. Be a winning program. Make it to the next level.”
Bulldogs move on
National signing day in D51 ended at Palisade High School with three football players committing to their futures.
Niko Moreno, an anchor at left tackle for the Bulldogs, is headed to CMU.
He initially wanted to play somewhere outside of Grand Junction but eventually changed his mind. The response from Mesa’s coaches delighted him.
“When I thought, ‘Maybe staying home is something I want to do’ They were right there with open arms,” Moreno said. “They didn’t leave even when I said staying home wasn’t an option.”
Malakhi Espinosa was a game-changing mobile quarterback for the Bulldogs’ run-first, run-second and run-third offense. Despite being on the shorter end of football players, he reminded himself “heart over height,” he said. Now. he’s heading to Western Colorado where he’ll try running back and maybe some slot receiver.
“Sophomore year was when I started playing quarterback and was like, ‘Okay, I can do this.’ Junior year was when I started growing and realized I could play at the next level,” Espinosa said. “The coaches at Western stuck out to me. They’re a lot like Palisade, really strict and I feel like I function better in those situations. And they’re a winning team, they know how to win.”
Last but not least was Alexander Everett, who signed to play at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Everett underwent shoulder surgery as a junior and bounced back with a strong senior campaign as a linebacker and safety.
“I had to mentally overcome that situation and power through that. I wanted to keep playing and it helped me get to where I am now,” Everett said. “The coaching staff at Concordia love me … they came all the way down here to watch me play.”