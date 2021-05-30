Coaches love to see crooked numbers on a scoreboard.
Central Arizona College put up three of them Sunday, scoring its runs in bunches in a 12-4, 7-inning victory over Cowley College (Kan.) in the final first-round game of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Conversely, the Vaqueros didn't allow Cowley to come up with big innings.
“The formula for us here, we've talked about it all year, trying to limit other teams to ones and twos,” Central Arizona coach Anthony Gillich said. “On defense we try not to give up anything but a one or a two. Last weekend at Yavapai (in the West District playoffs) we were able to do that and today we were able to do that. Especially with metal bats; we play with wood bats all year, so with metal bats, if we continue to only give up ones and twos we feel like we can overcome that. We never let them quite get all the way back and we never let the game get too far away from us.”
The 2019 national champion Vaqueros (48-7, 1-0 JUCO) took advantage of a couple of hit batters and an error in a five-run third inning, including a two-run triple from Seth Beckstead that took a wicked hop in left field and bounced to the wall.
A two-run home run in the fourth by Dusty Garcia made it 7-3 after the Tigers (46-9, 0-1 JUCO) put up two in the bottom of the third.
Central Arizona pitcher Mat Olsen scattered seven hits, allowing four runs in his six innings. He struck out eight, throwing 124 pitches, and in his mind, he was just getting warmed up.
“I actually tried to (talk Gillich into leaving him in for the seventh); it didn't work,” he said with a grin “But yeah, I felt better as the game went on. Being able to land the breaking ball later helped out a lot and being able to keep them off balance. And then that helped me expand a little bit towards the end to get a couple strikeouts towards the end.”
He struck out the final two men he faced, and after Kiko Romero blasted a grand slam in the top of the seventh, Olsen's day was done with the possibility of the run rule coming into effect.
“They're probably the best two-strike hitting teams that we faced all year, they did a good job,” Gillich said of the Tigers. “I mean, Matty typically strikes out a lot (of hitters), I think eight today, which which is still good. He usually gets a little more, but they did a great job of putting balls in play, and we're fortunate to come come out with a win.”
Romero made his first hit in the World Series count, driving the ball deep over the left-field wall to turn a four-run lead into needing three outs to end the game early.
“I was just looking for a pitch to handle, you know, I kind of got out in front, I think maybe might have been a ball, I don't know," he said. "I saw fastball and did enough to get it out of there.”
Reliever Leo Palacios got the final three outs to give the Vaqueros another day off in the winners' bracket.
Cowley was the third higher-seeded team to lose in the first round in the first JUCO World Series that seeded the 10 teams.
The Tigers fell victim to too many hit batters (three), all of whom scored, and missing a couple of chances to get out of innings.
“We gave them a lot of free bases, we walked too many guys, we hit three guys and they got big hits when they needed them, and their guy was able to pitch out of some jams,” Cowley coach Darren Burroughs said. “We had a chance to turn a double play to get out of an inning and we didn't get it done and they made us pay. They're a quality team.”
The Tigers also have a day off to refocus.
“Just regroup,” said Cowley center fielder Bryce Madron, who had two of the Tigers' seven hits. “Clear our heads about this one, it's in the past already. So we've gotta come out and get ready to play again.”