pile in.jpg
Central Arizona celebrates with a dogpile after winning the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title with a 4-2 victory over Cowley College (Kansas) at Suplizio Field. The Vaqueros are the No. 1 team in the NJCAA preseason rankings, released Monday.

Defending national champion Central Arizona is the early favorite to repeat — and win - its third Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title since 2019 — in the NJCAA preseason baseball rankings, which were released Monday.

The Vaqueros, who defeated Cowley College (Kansas) 4-2 in last year’s national championship game at Suplizio Field, received nine first-place votes and 180 points in the voting of NJCAA district representatives.