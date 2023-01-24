Central Arizona celebrates with a dogpile after winning the 2022 Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title with a 4-2 victory over Cowley College (Kansas) at Suplizio Field. The Vaqueros are the No. 1 team in the NJCAA preseason rankings, released Monday.
Defending national champion Central Arizona is the early favorite to repeat — and win - its third Alpine Bank Junior College World Series title since 2019 — in the NJCAA preseason baseball rankings, which were released Monday.
The Vaqueros, who defeated Cowley College (Kansas) 4-2 in last year’s national championship game at Suplizio Field, received nine first-place votes and 180 points in the voting of NJCAA district representatives.
Walters State (Tennessee) is ranked second, with 2021 champion McLennan College (Texas) third, followed by the College of Central Florida and Crowder College (Missouri).
San Jacinto College-North (Texas) came in at No. 6, and will have not only a new look this season, but a new mascot. The school, which had three different mascots, depending on which campus operated which sport — baseball was on the North campus — dropped the three existing mascots this fall, with employees and students voting between the finalists, Jaguars and Ravens.
Ravens won, which was the school’s original mascot more than 60 years ago, and the school also rebranded its colors, choosing blue and gold, although the Raven logo itself is primarily black with blue markings.
Cowley is No. 7 in the preseason poll, followed by two schools with new head coaches, Wabash Valley (Illinois) and Iowa Western.