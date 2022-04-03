Cooper Vasquez threw seven shutout innings Saturday and Haydn McGeary hit a pair of home runs in the No. 9 Colorado Mesa baseball team’s 13-0 rout of Adams State in Alamosa.
Vasquez struck out nine, with Cole Seward allowing one hit and striking out four of the seven men he faced over the final two innings.
The Mavericks scored in all but one of the first seven innings and broke the game open in the fourth on solo home runs by Chase Hamilton and Harrison Rodgers.
McGeary hit his first home run in the third inning, a no-doubt, three-run shot to left, putting the Mavericks up 4-0.
Rodgers added a two-run double in the Mavs’ four-run fifth inning and McGeary hit his 13th home run of the season in the sixth to put the Mavs up 11-0. Robert Sharrar added a two-run single in the seventh.
McGeary went 2 for 3 with four RBI and Rodgers was 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.
In their second game of the day in the RMAC “pod” weekend, the Mavericks (21-6, 9-3 RMAC) held off Regis 15-12.
Sending 11 men to the plate in the second, CMU scored seven runs on five hits and four Regis errors. Sharrar had an RBI triple in the inning and Stevenson Reynolds delivered a two-run triple.
McGeary went deep in the first inning, Rodgers hit a solo home run in the sixth and Caleb Farmer his 13th home run of the season in the eighth. Carr added a two-run triple in the seventh to put CMU up 12-3 before the Rangers started their rally.
Regis scored four runs in the seventh and five in the ninth.
Dave Henderson (2-1) got the win, allowing three runs on five hits through the first six innings. He struck out six.
Softball
Paige Adair and Shea Mauser threw back-to-back shutouts and the offense scored 18 runs on 21 hits in a 10-0, 8-0 doubleheader sweep of New Mexico Highlands, the Mavs’ 26th win in their past 27 games.
Adair (8-1), in her first start since returning from a knee injury, needed only 71 pitches in the five-inning opener, striking out eight and walking only one.
Home runs from Ellie Smith and Sarah Jorissen and two from Ally Distler gave the Mavericks plenty of offense. Distler hit a two-run home run in the third, and Jorissen followed with a solo shot for a 3-0 lead. Smith hit a three-run home run in the fourth and Distler followed with her second of the day, putting the Mavericks up 7-0.
Myah Arrieta, who went 3 for 3, made it 10-0 with a bases-loaded double in the fifth.
Mauser struck out nine and walked one in her six-inning shutout in the second game. The third inning was the big one for CMU (27-5, 19-1 RMAC), with Smith delivering a two-run single and Jorissen and Brandi Haller following with back-to-back singles to push the lead to 5-0.
Rylee Crouch put the game away with a three-run home run in the sixth, her second of the season.