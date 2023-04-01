Fruita Monument's Daxton Martinsen pushes away the pole vault as he clears the bar Friday during the pole vaulting competition at the Colorado Mesa track during the first day of the Mickey Dunn Invitational. Because of insurance liability concerns, pole vaulting was not conducted at area track meets until two years ago. Martinsen is one of eight D51 boys competing for coach Michelle Olson, who coaches all the pole vaulters in the valley.
Fruita Monument’s Daxton Martinsen begins his run in Friday’s pole vaulting competition on the first day of the Mickey Dunn Invitational. Because of insurance liability concerns, pole vaulting was not conducted at area track meets until two years ago. Martinsen is one of eight D51 boys competing for coach Michelle Olson, who coaches all the pole vaulters in the valley.
Central's Jocelyn Olson begins her run during the pole vaulting competition Friday at the Colorado Mesa track during the first day of the Mickey Dunn Invitational. Because of insurance liability concerns, pole vaulting was not conducted at area track meets until two years ago. Olson is one of two D51 girls competing for coach Michelle Olson, who coaches all the pole vaulters in the valley. Olson has the top height for the two girls in the valley, clearing 7 feet, 8 inches.
Central's Jocelyn Olson prepares to clear the bar during pole vaulting competition Friday at the Colorado Mesa track during the first day of the Mickey Dunn Invitational. Because of insurance liability concerns, pole vaulting was not conducted at area track meets until two years ago. Olson is one of two D51 girls competing for coach Michelle Olson, who coaches all the pole vaulters in the valley. Olson has the top height for the two girls in the valley, clearing 7 feet, 8 inches.
Fruita Monument's Elaina Ridgley prepares to clear the bar during the pole vaulting competition Friday at the Colorado Mesa track during the first day of the Mickey Dunn Invitational. Because of insurance liability concerns, pole vaulting was not conducted at area track meets until two years ago. Ridgley is one of two D51 girls competing for coach Michelle Olson, who coaches all the pole vaulters in the valley.
A handful of kids are breaking new ground as high school athletes in School District 51 by competing in the pole vault.
The track and field event is in its second season in the area. D51 previously didn’t offer the event at local meets mostly because of perceived liability.
D51 is a member of the Colorado School District Self Insurance Pool (CSDIP), a group that offers insurance and protection for 164 districts in the state, CSDIP had long considered pole vaulting to be too much of a liability to cover, which led the district’s risk management arm to consider the event a non-starter. But, CSDIP reversed course in recent years.
To the knowledge of D51 Athletic Director Paul Cain, this is the first time the sport has been offered in the district.
“Once they did (that), our risk management department said we’d be able to do it so long as we have a certified coach,” Cain said. “Some districts jumped on it right away but we were a year behind because we had a tough time finding a coach.”
Enter Michelle Olson.
Olson has a background in gymnastics but worked to get certified through the Colorado High School Activities Association at the behest of her daughter, Jocelyn.
“Last year, she said ‘If you don’t coach, we don’t have a team, we can’t pole vault and I want to try pole vaulting,’ ” Michelle said. “I was a gymnastics coach forever, I had never done pole vaulting before.”
After getting certified, Michelle got help from other coaches at meets and has an extra hand from former Colorado Mesa pole vaulter Lydia Dawson. Because Michelle Olson is the only certified pole vaulting coach in the district, she works with athletes from Central, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high schools as one group, though the athletes participate for their respective schools and the event is conducted locally at the Colorado Mesa track. There are no Palisade vaulters thus far this season.
Jocelyn Olson does other track and field events, such as distance running, but pole vaulting stuck out to her.
“I was a gymnast for nine years and I really found that pole vaulting was similar … I broke my arm so I’m not able to do gymnastics anymore,” Jocelyn said. “There’s a lot of swinging, which is like bars in gymnastics. Even when I was lining up with my bar, my coach was saying ‘Swing, swing, swing’ and I was thinking in my head that I have to go back to what I usually do in gymnastics.”
It’s about a five-second trip for the pole vaulters from their starting point on the track, to going up and over the bar and landing on the cushy mat below.
You grip the pole with your front hand forward and your rear hand next to your, well, rear — as if you’re putting your hand into your back pocket — and try to keep your arms closer to your body so you don’t lose power.
Once you jab the pole into the ground and arc upward, you need to sort of throw yourself over the bar.
“Like you’re jumping through a hula hoop,” Jocelyn said.
And don’t forget to push the pole away from the bar as you fall. If it knocks the bar off, it counts as a scratch.
Team numbers are still a bit small for D51 boys and girls but are growing. Two girls and eight boys vaulted on the first day of the Mickey Dunn Invitational on Friday.
Jocelyn, a junior at Central, was the only girl last season but was joined Friday by Fruita Monument’s Elaina Ridgely. Competing for the boys on Friday were Grand Junction’s Desmond Dansill and Soren McGill, Central’s Cooper VanMaurer, and Fruita Monument’s Daxton Martinsen, Jeremy Heer, Colin Myers, Tyler Madsen and Nicholas Schreiner.
VanMaurer had the best entry height for local boys entering Friday with a mark of 11 feet, 8 inches. Olson had the top mark for girls at 7-8.
Those numbers are sure to grow as the season goes on and as the events sets a foundation in the local scene.
“It’s such a good, tight-knit community. All of the schools practice together, and it’s nice to be there to support everyone,” Jocelyn said. “I’m really thankful for my mom to come out and coach. She didn’t have to do this and she’s not a teacher so she wasn’t forced into this.”