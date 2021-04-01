Kendyl MacAskill is a middle blocker for the Palisade High School volleyball team.
No wait, she’s an outside hitter. No, she’s a right-side hitter. And … she’s a setter?
Yes.
The 6-foot-1 senior plays all six rotations, every position on the floor. Her versatility, and that of her teammates, makes it so the Bulldogs don’t have to do a lot of shifting along the front row once the ball is served. She’s just as comfortable playing middle as she is the position she grew up playing, setter.
“I’ve grown to know and love each position,” MacAskill said after the Bulldogs’ first match of the long-delayed season. “But it’s so exciting, too, and challenging at the same time to like, know where I’m supposed to be at what time and then be able to focus on the game instead of just getting lost in the rotations.”
Along the front row, Mac-Askill is one of the attacking options. Although she didn’t play hitter until last season, her volleyball IQ is high — her mother, Wendy, is the Bulldogs’ coach, and Kendyl has played club volleyball for years. She quickly picked up when to hit around the block, when it’s best to tip over the block and when to challenge blockers with a power swing.
“Honestly, the first time I ever really practiced or played hitter at all was last high school season,” she said. “Before that I was strictly setting, and I had grown to love that position. But I’m really enjoying being able to be more aggressive now and be able to contribute to my team in a different way than just setting.
“It’s equally rewarding to get excited for your hitter that gets an amazing kill off your set, and it’s just as exhilarating to get a kill and be able to celebrate that with your setter and the rest of your team.”
The emergence of sophomore setter Ella Steele opened up the possibilities when Palisade coach Wendy MacAskill was planning for this season.
“We kind of played around with it a little bit in the past,” Wendy said of her daughter occasionally hitting. “If we would get stuck in rotation last year, we’d kind of just do a flip and say (to Kendyl) ‘OK, you’re a hitter, you’re setting this one,’ but only if we got stuck.
”I think that sort of showed us that we were going to need to do it maybe a little bit more often, so that’s kind of been in the back of our minds. Knowing that Ella was coming up and she’s going to be a big part of our setting in the future, it also gives her great experience now. It makes us better offensively with having another threat at the net.”
And in high school, when you have a couple of athletic 6-1 players who jump well and know the game, you use them in the attack.
“Kendyl is a big and Liz (Elizabeth Hawkins) is one of our talls and then you’ve got Ella (Yanowich, at 5-5) who plays bigger than she is, and Caylee (Chutka, 5-9) is in there doing a good job,” Wendy MacAskill said. “Across the board, I have a lot of confidence in these girls and just need to make sure they keep believing in themselves because they’re going to get pushed this season.”
The communication and chemistry is there between the hitters and their new setter, Kendyl said.
“She’s taking on another huge role for us this year and is really stepping up,” the senior said of Steele. “I think she’s done a great job with not as much experience as any of the rest of us on the team, but she’s fitting in perfectly fine. She’s able to really contribute and doesn’t need to be carried along. She’s able to help us out with the timing and we’ve really benefited from her being there.”
When Kendyl MacAskill rotates back to serve, she shifts into setter mode, with Steele rotating out for another front-row player. When MacAskill goes back to the front row, Steele returns to set. All of the front-row players are adept at any of the three spots.
The two-setter approach is working — entering tonight’s match at Glenwood Springs, Kendyl MacAskill has 94 kills, 76 assists and 18 total blocks. Steele has 87 assists and 15 aces.
“I kind of laugh and say, nobody goes through the Palisade program playing one position,” Wendy MacAskill said. “It’s been that way for years because your personnel changes every year and your strengths change every year.
“So instead of pigeon-holing or just locking your kid into one role, unless that’s truly just their role and where they excel, I really try to start with a clean slate every year. What are our strengths, what are our weaknesses, try to make those strengths more noticeable than our weaknesses, and just try to be creative with it so we have a chance when we step out there.”