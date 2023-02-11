Conrad Villafuerte continued his scorching start to the baseball season Friday and the No. 15 Colorado Mesa baseball team added some power in the midst of a 23-hit attack in the opening game of a doubleheader against No. 38 Azusa Pacific (3-5) at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.

Villafuerte went 4 for 4 with the first home run of the season for the Mavericks, scored five runs and also drew two walks, one intentional, in CMU’s 20-15 slugfest in the opener.