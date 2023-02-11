Colorado Mesa’s Paul Schoenfeld connects on a single Friday in the Mavs’ 20-15 victory over Azusa Pacific in the first game of a doubleheader at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. Schoenfeld went 2 for 6 and scored two runs in the win. The Mavs won the second game 13-3.
Colorado Mesa's Harrison Rodgers connects on one of his two hits Friday in the Mavs' 20-15 victory over Asuza Pacific in the first game of a doubleheader at The Diamond at Bust Bergman Sports Complex. Rodgers finished 2 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Mesa won the second game 13-3.
Colorado Mesa starting pitcher Jared Ure delivers a pitch Friday in the Mavs' 20-15 victory over Azusa Pacific in the first game of a doubleheader. Ure allowed seven runs — five earned — on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Mesa won the second game 13-3.
Colorado Mesa starting pitcher Jared Ure delivers a pitch Friday in the Mavs' 20-15 victory over Azusa Pacific in the first game of a doubleheader. Ure allowed seven runs — five earned — on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Mesa won the second game 13-3.
Colorado Mesa catcher Max Valdez works behind the plate Friday in the first game of a doubleheader against Azusa Pacific. Valdez had five RBI in the Mavs' 20-15 victory at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Colorado Mesa's Jonathan Gonzalez swings at a pitch Friday in the Mavs' 20-15 victory over Azusa Pacific in the first game of a doubleheader. Mesa won the second game 13-3.
Conrad Villafuerte continued his scorching start to the baseball season Friday and the No. 15 Colorado Mesa baseball team added some power in the midst of a 23-hit attack in the opening game of a doubleheader against No. 38 Azusa Pacific (3-5) at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Villafuerte went 4 for 4 with the first home run of the season for the Mavericks, scored five runs and also drew two walks, one intentional, in CMU’s 20-15 slugfest in the opener.
He hit his second home run of the season in the first inning of the second game, but his streak of reaching base ended at 13 plate appearances when he grounded out to second in the fourth inning of a 13-3 victory for CMU (3-0).
Through three games, Villafuerte, who added a diving catch in left field in the second game, is hitting .769 (10 for 13), has scored 12 runs and driven in six. His on-base percentage is .800.
A six-run first inning in the opener was highlighted by a double steal after Paul Schoenfeld led off with a base hit and Villafuerte sent him to third with a one-out base hit. They executed the double steal to perfection before Stevenson Reynolds walked. Max Valdez, who drove in five runs, got a run home with a base hit and Julian Boyd, who also had five RBI, followed with an RBI double.
A bunt single by Robert Sharrar brought home another run and Ethan Ezor doubled home two more for a 6-0 lead.
Villafuerte’s home run led off the fourth inning and Ezor added an RBI single for an 11-7 lead, but it was 11-11 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Ezor hit his first career home run to lead off that inning and Boyd hit a three-run shot to left-center after Valdez hit a bases-loaded single to score two runs. That gave CMU a 17-11 lead and Harrison Rodgers added a two-run home run and Valdez a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
David Craig picked up the win in his CMU debut with 2 1/3 innings of relief, striking out five. He allowed four runs on two hits. Jared Ure, who missed last season with an injury, allowed seven runs on six hits in a 2 2/3-inning start, but Cooper Vasquez blanked the Cougars for 3 1/3 innings, not allowing a hit and striking out two.
David Reckers went 2/3 inning, allowing four runs on three hits before CMU coach Chris Hanks brought in Craig, a sophomore from Highlands Ranch who transferred from the College of San Mateo.
Boyd manufactured a run for himself in the second game after Villafuerte’s home run, walking in the second inning, stealing second, then stealing third and scoring on a throwing error.
Declan Wiesner hit a grand slam in the Mavs’ six-run third inning in his CMU debut. The transfer catcher from Walters State (Tenn.) Community College also threw out two runners attempting to steal second.
Sophomore Cole Seward threw five solid innings to get the win, giving up three runs on six innings, no walks and four strikeouts. Liam Hohenstein threw two perfect innings of relief, striking out four of six batters.
Freshman Kennedy Hara got his first start at second base and delivered an RBI double. The Mavericks scored 13 runs on only eight hits, aided by three Azusa Pacific errors and five walks. The teams wrap up the four-game series at 11 this morning at The Diamond.