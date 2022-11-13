Fruita Monument High School varsity football team’s Luke Bennet(#2) celebrates makingfirst touchdown of the day with teammate Carter Vance(#18) during the 4A playoff against Vista Ridge High School 4A on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost against the away game 56-20 to the Colorado Springs team. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel against Vista Ridge High School 4A playoff Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Colorado Springs team. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Corben Rowell, 1, and the Fruita Monument football team mingle on the field Saturday after their season ended with a 56-20 loss to Vista Ridge in the second round of the 4A playoffs. The Wildcats’ Luke Bennett, 2 below, celebrates with Carter Vance, 18, after scoring the first TD of the game.
In the fourth quarter, junior Jackson Lewis scores the gets Fruita Monument High School's varsity football team in the endzone for the final time during the 4A playoff against Vista Ridge High School Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Colorado Springs team. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Senior Trevor Hochevar(#19) takes a moment after the Wildcats lost the Fruita Monument High School V. Vista Ridge Highschool 4A playoff game on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Wolves. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School varsity wide reciever EliotJohnson attempts a tackle on Vista Ridge High School's Ben Noblitt during the 4A playoff Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Colorado Springs team. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School varsity football team Luke Bennet and Easton Denton hug after losing the 4A playoff game against Vista Ridge High School on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Wolves. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School varsity football team's Jaeden Mitchell and Jaren Street hug eachother after losing the 4A playoff game against Vista Ridge High School on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Wolves. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School varsity football team comforts eachother after losing the 4A playoff game against Vista Ridge High School on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Wolves. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
In the fourth quarter, junior Jackson Lewis scores the gets Fruita Monument High School's varsity football team in the endzone for the final time during the 4A playoff against Vista Ridge High School Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Colorado Springs team. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School varsity football team shakes hands with Vista Ridge High School's team at the end of the 4A playoff on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Wolves. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School varsity football team's Luke Bennet makes the first touchdown of the day during the 4A playoff against Vista Ridge High School 4A on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost against the away game 56-20 to the Colorado Springs team.
Fruita Monument High School varsity football team's Bayley Blum(#17) is embaced after losing the 4A playoff game against Vista Ridge High School on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Wolves. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
Fruita Monument High School varsity football team comforts eachother after losing the 4A playoff game against Vista Ridge High School on Saturday Nov. 12, 2022. The Wildcats lost the away game 56-20 to the Wolves. Photos by Ali Mai | The Daily Sentinel
The Fruita Monument High School football team knew it had a tough matchup against Vista Ridge in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Wolves’ offense entered Saturday averaging 43.8 points and 361.6 passing yards per game. Led by quarterback Brayden Dorman, who is heading to the University of Arizona next year, Vista Ridge cruised into the quarterfinals with a 56-20 win.
Dorman entered Saturday’s game with 113 career touchdown passes and added three more to that total to move into second place in Colorado history. The 6-foot-5 QB also had a rushing TD in the win. All three of Dorman’s touchdown throws went to Keyshawn Dooley, one of two Wolves wideouts with more than 1,000 yards receiving and more than 15 TD receptions on the season.
The Wildcats (8-4) started the game well with wide receiver Ryan Antonucci throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Luke Bennett to give Fruita a 6-0 lead. However, Vista Ridge scored the next three touchdowns and led 21-6 after one quarter.
A long drive to start the second quarter ended with the first of Wyatt Sharpe’s two touchdown runs of the game and the Wildcats trailed 21-12. After a failed onside kick, the Wolves (8-3) methodically drove the ball down the field and scored to lead 28-12. Fruita turned the ball over on downs on its next possession and Vista Ridge took advantage with another quick score.
Fruita quarterback Corben Rowell threw an interception late in the second quarter to thwart another drive and the Wildcats trailed 35-12 entering halftime. Fruita, normally a strong rushing team, had trouble running the ball against the Wolves and finished the first half with more passing yards than rushing yards.
In the second half, two fumbles and an interception ended drives for Fruita with the Vista Ridge starters scoring two more TDs before the backups entered in the fourth quarter.