Gabrielle Vogt came off the floor in the fifth set Saturday night and was mobbed by her teammates, who nearly knocked her back onto the volleyball court at Massari Arena in Pueblo.
The redshirt freshman right-side hitter had a career-high 23 kills, nearly matching her season total (30) before Saturday's match, sparking the Mavericks' five-set victory over CSU-Pueblo, 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8.
Five of those kills came in the fifth set after freshman Jordan Woods served back-to-back aces to put CMU (15-4, 10-2 RMAC) up 6-3.
The victory moved CMU into a tie with Colorado School of Mines for third place in the conference, one match ahead of the ThunderWolves (15-5, 9-3).
Vogt recorded kills on five of the next seven points to put the Mavericks up 11-5 and after she subbed out, Sierra Hunt's kill made it 12-5. CSU-Pueblo got it to 14-8 but Tye Wedhorn put it away with a kill in the middle to complete the rally from a 2-1 set deficit.
Mesa trailed 15-12 in the fourth set and it was tied 21-21 before a kill by Sydney Leffler, who finished with 12. A setting error by the ThunderWolves gave Mesa a 23-21 lead, but Payton Stack recorded one of her 14 kills for CSU-Pueblo to cut it to one.
Leffler responded with a kill and a ball handling error by the ThunderWolves on set point sent the match to a fifth set.
Hunt had 11 kills and Savannah Spitzer nine in the Mavericks' balanced attack.
Sabrina VanDeList and Kerstin Layman had 18 digs each, VanDeList had 51 assists, her third of 50 or more in the past four matches, and this weekend went over 1,000 career assists in less than two seasons. The redshirt freshman has 727 this season and doled out 358 assists last spring. Woods had a half-dozen service aces.
Swimming & Diving
Colorado Mesa’s swim teams once again dominated the competition in the second day of the Maverick Duals at El Pomar Natatorium, winning all but nine of the 32 events.
The CMU men defeated Colorado School of Mines 191-89 and Augustana 199-77, with the women beating Western Colorado 197-94, Mines 168-115 and Augustana 171-119.
Diver Jolynn Harris had a pair of automatic qualifying scores, winning the 3-meter event with 276.05 points and the 1-meter title with 276.40 points.
The Mavericks earned provisional qualifying times in nine swimming events, with Lauren White and Kelsea Wright going 1-2 in the women’s 200 freestyle in B-cut times of 1 minute, 52.52 seconds and 1:54.12, respectively.
Matheus Laperreire (1:39.05) and Kuba Kiszczak (1:39.61) did the same in the men’s 200 free. Three Mavericks provisionally qualified in the men’s 50 free, Ben Sampson (20.33), Mado Elkady (20.41) and Felipe D’Orsi (20.58). Kiszczak also hit a B-cut time in the 100 free (45.30), and Sampson in the 200 backstroke (1:48.46).
Katerina Matoskova swam a B-cut time of 2:02.90 to win the women’s 200 backstroke.
Cross country
Redshirt freshmen paced the Colorado Mesa cross country teams in the RMAC Championships at Applewood Golf Course in Golden.
Triston Charles placed 20th in the men’s 8-kilometer race, crossing in 25 minutes, 54.1 seconds. The Mavericks were fifth as a team with 131 points. Colorado Mines ran away with four spots in the top 10 to win the team championship with 28 points. The Orediggers’ Dillon Powell was first in 24:07.2. Jerod Kuhn finished 22nd for the Mavericks in 25:56.8, with Tony Torres, last fall’s champion in the COVID-affected National Invitational, was 42nd in 26:39.0. Trevor Smith was 59th in 27:06.0.
Redshirt freshman Kira MacGill led the CMU women with an 18th-place finish in the 6K race, crossing in 22:48.2, with senior Lindsay Parsons 39th in 23:50.9. Freshmen Alyssa Britton finished 54th in 24:31.6 and Elaina Arcand 60th in 24:45.7.
The Mavericks placed 10th as a team with 235 points. Adams State won the meet with 40 points, ahead of Colorado Mines with 71.
The Grizzlies’ Brianna Robles won the women’s race in 21:18.4.