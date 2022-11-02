agate Volleyball agate Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print All 2A/1A Western Slope League Teams1st TeamEmma Luce Meeker Sr OHEllie Hossack Meeker Jr SGrace Engleby Vail Christian Sr OHSage Lechman West Grand Sr S/OHPayton Carver North Fork Sr S/LBella Svoboda Hayden Sr SKyrah Phelps Rangley Sr OHLinkin McCormick Grand Valley Sr MHLili Tonazzi Vail Mountain Sr MH/OHSkye Karsh Vail Mountain Sr OHAnita King Cedaredge Sr STanner Carroll Olathe Sr MHSierra Piland Plateau Valley Jr OHRachel Graham DeBeque Jr SHonorable MentionsAinsley Selle Meeker Jr OHResse Clatterbaugh Meeker So RSNora Gianinetti Meeker Sr MHJesse Allen Vail Christian So LLogan Nobrega Vail Christian Jr SHannah Leonard Vail Christian Jr MHDelilah Vasquez North Fork Sr OHKacie McCollum North Fork Sr OHRylee Osborn North Fork Sr LMorgan Nelson West Grand Sr MHLily Butler West Grand Sr OHEmagene Schlim Hayden Sr MHTessa Booco Hayden Sr SKaitlyn Cox Rangley So MHLexi LeBleu Rangley So MHMegan Conway Cedaredge Sr MHSadie Shea Olathe Jr OHKaylee Long Plateau Valley Sr STalynn Schmidt North Park Sr SBrookelyn Savoya Caprock So SIsabel Medina Soroco Sr MHPlayer of the Year: Emma Luce, MeekerCoach of the Year: Greg Cravens, Meeker Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Emma Luce Sr Agate Volleyball Inorganic Chemistry Industry Greg Cravens Player Year Mh Tessa Booco Hayden Sr Sport Mathematics Soroco Sr Jr Isabel Cedaredge Sr Recommended for you More from this section Minnesota set to unleash rushing attack on Nebraska No. 7 Duke begins Jon Scheyer era with Jacksonville 1:26 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Defensive Plan Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 45° 60° Tue Tuesday 60°/45° Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:42:07 AM Sunset: 06:13:01 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: SE @ 15 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 12% 40° 63° Wed Wednesday 63°/40° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:43:13 AM Sunset: 06:11:54 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Thu 89% 28° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/28° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 89% Sunrise: 07:44:18 AM Sunset: 06:10:49 PM Humidity: 97% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Fri 11% 27° 41° Fri Friday 41°/27° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 07:45:24 AM Sunset: 06:09:45 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NW @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 34° 49° Sat Saturday 49°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:46:30 AM Sunset: 06:08:43 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 39° 56° Sun Sunday 56°/39° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:47:36 AM Sunset: 05:07:43 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 11% 35° 60° Mon Monday 60°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:48:42 AM Sunset: 05:06:44 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SSE @ 13 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business