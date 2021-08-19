A little more than three months ago, the Palisade High School volleyball team was in Colorado Springs competing for a Class 4A state title.
In the time since that delayed season ended, almost all of the team’s main contributors — minus Ella Yanowich and Ella Steele — graduated, leaving head coach Wendy MacAskill with the task of shaping a largely fresh lineup in time for the fall season. Palisade’s first game is Aug. 26.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the Colorado High School Activities Association to delay the 2020 volleyball until the spring. Now, the Bulldogs are turning right around to give it another go.
“Even though we have the same time we usually do before scrimmages and games start, because we haven’t really had the time off, it does feel like it’s coming fast and furious,” MacAskill said. “I think that’s because of the fact that we just finished. I think there’s a lot that needs to be done in a year, especially when there’s a lot of changeover in personnel, and this year’s no different.
”The amount of time we have to prepare is the same as it is in the other years. It may not feel like it, but it is, so I’m trying to remind myself that, and I’ll do the same with the players.”
Practices began Aug. 9, less than three months after the Bulldogs’ season ended with a semifinal loss to Palmer Ridge. The quick turnaround presents both unique challenges and benefits for players.
Players’ legs might not be as fresh as they usually are to start a season, but some of them prefer it that way.
“It’s actually felt the same as it usually has been before COVID, but it feels like it’s been a little bit harder, too, because I feel like we’ve been doing a lot more conditioning,” Yanowich said. “A lot more people have shown up, too. We lost so many seniors from last year, but so many freshmen are coming in, so we’ve been doing a lot of conditioning.
”It’s been super hard, but the same, if that makes sense. It’s been the same practice-wise, but the conditioning and training has been a lot harder.”
However, Yanowich also said the quick turnaround has made it easier for players to stay in shape from one season to the next than ever before.
It also means the memories of playing in the state tournament, and the program’s momentum from doing so, is fresh in the minds of the coaches and the few players who participated.
“It’s a good thing to have so recent in our memories,” MacAskill said. “I just don’t have many girls with that memory coming back. I think it’s definitely something that we can reference. Our girls are learning to do some scorekeeping and we’re going to have them practice their scorekeeping while watching our regional championship match (against Woodland Park).”
Volleyball isn’t the only sport to feature an offseason that’s shorter than usual.
Boys soccer, which also played its 2020 season in the spring, begins Friday. For Fruita Monument coach Ethan Johnson, it’s made for a tighter schedule than ever.
“This is the busiest I think I’ve been as a coach,” Johnson said. “I think the biggest thing is putting preseason stuff on the boys. They had to take some responsibility there themselves that I usually lead, and they stepped up. The seniors have led themselves and led the team in getting ready. It’s been kind of exciting to see.”
One of those senior leaders is Harrison Matlock, who led team practices for the final month and a half of summer break to help the team prepare for the fall.
“It’s definitely hard to not have a transition period or a break, but it’s nice that we don’t have to jump back into everything. We’re already used to it,” Matlock said. “He had me and one other run captain’s trainings, so instead of our coach leading our preseason trainings, we had to come out here as a team instead and do whatever we would in a normal practice. We had to take that responsibility on ourselves just because our season ran so late.”