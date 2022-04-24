You don’t exactly think “beach volleyball” in Colorado.
That was one hurdle David Skaff faced when Colorado Mesa University launched its beach volleyball program in 2015.
“From where we started, we basically had 10 indoor kids who were doing both and we got a couple of beach-only (players) as we started to grow,” the Mavericks’ beach volleyball coach said a couple of days after his club won the Division II title at the American Volleyball Coaches Association Small College National Championship.
“The beach recruiting scene also grew with it. It was hard back in 2015, you knew of like seven clubs that you could draw from, and if your name wasn’t USC, UCLA, you probably weren’t getting some of those top kids. The high school side of it has grown a ton, so there’s a lot more to recruit from. And I think CMU is still a desirable place for people that don’t necessarily want to be on the coast, but they like the outdoors.”
Despite relatively few sand courts in Grand Junction — CMU has courts on campus, and the City of Grand Junction built two at Canyon View Park and three at Long Family Memorial Park — once the weather turns nice, the courts are usually bustling.
“I think the beach scene here, the intramurals, that league always fills up,” Skaff said of students hitting CMU’s beaches. “The other courts that are left up all the time, we always see people out there playing when the weather is nice. I think the beach game has grown, and we had the home event, we had a ton of people coming out for that. You can just see how much the audience of it just keeps doubling every year.”
It’s not just college students who are playing in the sand.
Dori and David Herek hit on an idea in 2014 when they moved to Grand Junction from Nebraska and opened Volleys, a beach volleyball-themed bar and barbecue restaurant. Their son, Paul, was transferred to Grand Junction for work and couldn’t find a place to play volleyball.
The sport is extremely popular in Nebraska, and there are several “volleyball bars” in Omaha, Dori Herek said. When she and her husband came to Grand Junction to visit, they started talking about whether one would work in Grand Junction. They ended up moving to the Western Slope and brought their game with them.
“We decided to open up a place and go from there,” she said.
With four sand courts, the beach bar offers leagues for men’s, women’s and coed teams from recreational to competitive players. The leagues are incredibly popular, with 130 teams signed up for this spring in 2-on-2, 4-on-4 and 6-on-6 leagues. They have leagues in fall, spring and summer, playing Monday through Friday nights.
“We can have 160 teams max without adding an extra day,” she said, although a Saturday session has been added for this summer to handle the popular Friday night beer league.
Skaff, who is also the assistant indoor volleyball coach, was playing at Volleys before CMU started its beach team, and several of the Mavericks play there in the offseason. The bar, at 1130 N. Third St., also schedules private parties and events by reservation on weekends.
“Once you come here and experience it, you’re not going to go home and say ‘We’re not ever doing that again.’ ” she said. “They’re going to come back.”
The beach game isn’t foreign to youth players, either. AJ Egli, the executive director of the United Volleyball Club, expects to have 20 teams playing beach volleyball this summer in Grand Junction and another dozen in Glenwood Springs.
Like the staff at Volleys, Egli said the addition of beach volleyball to the Summer Olympics in 1996 spiked interest in playing volleyball outdoors and every four years, more people give the game a try.
“There’s all these kids who play indoors that have never played beach and Kerri (Walsh-Jennings) and Misty (May-Trainor) and the advent of the beach game in ‘96 when they first introduced it and guys like Karch (Kiraly) and Sinjin (Smith), all of a sudden they reintroduced the beach game to this sort of new generation,” Egli said. “I couldn’t get over the number of parents who came to me, ‘How come you guys don’t do beach?’ ’’
When colleges started adding beach teams, the local club realized it needed to jump on board, and players flocked to the sand. It’s also opened more avenues for high school players to continue their careers in college.
The sport is sanctioned by the NCAA, but there’s only one division, so the national championship is a Division I field. In 2018, the AVCA started sponsoring a national tournament for Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college programs.
Skaff is hoping the national title will help CMU raise additional scholarship and operational funding — and it’s already paying off with interest in the program. By the time the Mavericks returned from Florida, Skaff’s email inbox was filling up with messages from potential recruits.
NCAA or AVCA, the championship trophy is cherished by the Mavericks, especially their lone senior, Ara Norwood, who was lifted into the air by Skaff as she hoisted the trophy — and didn’t let it out of her sight until they returned to Grand Junction.
“It’s incredible,” said Norwood, who played both indoor and beach volleyball throughout her career and played for Mesa Juniors when she was in high school in Ridgway. “I was just talking to David and it’s kind of setting in now, but it’s still unbelievable.”
Hahni Johnson, who was selected an AVCA All-American along with partner Savannah Spitzer, said she likes the strategy of the 2-player game, and Egli agreed that both players being involved in every point is a draw.
“It’s you and your partner. I’m touching the ball or you’re touching the ball. When I’m touching it, you need to go where I’m going to go, we need to be on the same page,” Egli said.
”At first with kids, it’s like herding cats, they’re all over the place. Once they understand what the goal is and how you’re trying to move the ball closer to the net in order to create an opportunity to attack the ball, they just fall in love with it.”