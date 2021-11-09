Von Miller — forever a Denver Bronco.
Yes, it’s the unfortunate reality of professional sports. Rarely does anyone remain with one team for an entire career.
Yes, John Elway did, but that was then, and this is now.
Remember Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe? He trotted off to Baltimore and won another ring with the Ravens.
It happens. And now Miller is locked in with another Super Bowl contender before he follows other Denver Broncos into the Hall like Elway, Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey and a couple others.
Von Miller is one of the greatest Broncos in franchise history. No doubt.
His career got off to an inauspicious beginning when he tampered with a drug sample and was handed a four-game suspension. Since that incident, he’s been a superstar on and off the field.
Since 2015, he has been the face of the franchise.
Without the Voninator, Denver would never have won its third title.
He was a one-man wrecking crew who shredded Carolina’s O-Line and left QB Cam Newton in tattered ruins.
We all love a good storybook ending. There’s none better than the John Elway saga. After so much heartbreak, he walked away with two rings. Then there was Peyton Manning getting his second ring when, physically, he was pretty much done.
Terrell Davis got into the Hall of Fame after a devastating knee injury shortened his career.
Now, Von Miller is looking for a storybook ending and a second ring.
Miller’s career doesn’t have a lot left. Injuries have tormented the pass rushing freak for several years now.
As he departs for the Rams of L.A., his Denver career is over. The next time he’s associated with the Denver Broncos is when he wears that iconic gold jacket at the ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
Von Miller might not quite be the defensive version of Tom Brady but, like Tom, Miller joins an ultra-talented team that’s built for Super success.
Now that Miller is off to the West Coast, there’s no debate that he’s one of the all-time greats to wear the orange and blue of Denver.
So as we remember the amazing career of No. 58 as a Bronco, which included one Super bowl MVP, eight All-Pro selections, a unanimous pick for the 2010 all-decade team and 110.5 career sacks, let’s take a look at the all-time greats of Denver.
Denver has the Ring of Fame to honor all the greats who suited up for the Broncos. But what about the Mount Rushmore of Denver Broncos.
This isn’t easy but, let’s start with the criteria that these five have to be in the Hall of Fame or headed that way shortly, plus, they all started their career with Denver.
There are currently eight “true” Broncos in the Hall of Fame with five of them starting their careers with Denver, plus owner Pat Bowlen.
The first “Rushmore” selection is, of course, easy.
John Elway will remain at the top of this list, maybe forever. Yes, he was drafted by the Colts, but he did start his career with the Broncos.
The second is just about as obvious — Terrell Davis, 2,000-yard rusher as well as Super Bowl XXXII MVP.
So, the other three?
Floyd Little has to go on the list. He was really the first Denver superstar and a great all-around running back with some really bad teams.
I know, I set the criteria to include current or future Hall of Famers, but I need to evaluate Randy Gradishar. A tackling machine at middle linebacker, a truly great player. He still might get a call to the Hall but, for now, he’s sitting a little outside the “Rushmore” five.
Shannon Sharpe makes the list. He ended his career with three rings and was one of the great tight ends of all time. An undersized, athletic marvel, he was truly one of the first great modern-era athletic tight ends who was fast enough to go downfield. His blocking was good enough to give him props, too.
So now we’ve got four.
We have to give the final nod to the defense, and it has to go to the best defender in Broncos’ history.
It comes down to a pair of physical difference makers. One in the secondary and the other a linebacker/edge rusher.
Steve Atwater was another physical ferocious terror. Big, physical, athletic safety that terrorized receivers who came over the middle during the no- mercy era of defensive football.
Few will forget his gargantuan hit on giant Kansas City running back Christian Okoye, the “Nigerian Nightmare” in 1990 that made the list of top 100 plays of all time.
His Super Bowl performance against the Green Bay Packers was tremendous, and included a momentum-changing strip sack of Brett Favre.
It was his rocket-propelled smash on the Packers’ second to last offensive play that still resonates in the memory banks of Bronco fans.
His battering-ram hit on the play was pure carnage, leaving him, a cornerback and the receiver prone on the field.
But as good as the Hall of Famer Atwater was, I have to give that final spot to Von Miller.
His ability to rush the passer puts him on the list of the top-edge rushers in all of football for most of a decade, and once he retires, he will be remembered as one of the all-time best at his position.
It’s Super Bowl 50 that really put him in the NFL stratosphere. A strip-sack inside the 5 that a teammate scooped up for a TD. Another strip-sack inside the 10 that led to another TD. Fourteen of Denver’s 24 points were thanks mostly to Von Miller.
Yes, Von Miller is the best defensive player in Denver history. And yes, he will always be a Bronco and one of the greatest ever to wear the orange.