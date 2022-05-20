After a one-day rain delay, the Midwest District tournament got underway in Mount Carmel, Illinois.
The marquee matchup of the tournament, No. 2 Wabash Valley College (Illinois) vs. No. 9 Iowa Western Community College was suspended by darkness on Thursday with Wabash leading 3-2. The game will resume today at 8:30 a.m.
In the first game of the day, South Suburban College (Illinois) defeated John A. Logan College (Illinois) 4-3.
Plains: In Manhattan, Kansas, Johnson County Community College and Hutchison Community College avoided elimination and were playing in the late game for a chance to advance to today’s semifinals.
Johnson County defeated Cloud City Community College 14-5 and Hutchison eliminated Butler Community College 5-3.
No. 8 Cowley College rallied to defeat No. 14 Kansas City Kansas Community College 9-8 to advance to today’s championship game. The Tigers, the lone undefeated team in the tournament, will play for the title at 3 p.m. (MDT). The Blue Devils will play the Johnson County-Hutchison winner today at noon.
West: Salt Lake Community College (Utah) won its 12th straight game to open the District Tournament in West Jordan, Utah. The No. 11 Bruins defeated Southeast Community College (Nebraska) 10-1.
Trailing 13-8 in the second game of the tournament, No. 6 Central Arizona College scored 10 runs in the eighth inning and four in the ninth to defeat College of Southern Idaho 22-16. Ashtin Webb had the big hit, a bases-clearing, three-run double to put the Vaqueros ahead in the eighth.
Southeast and Southern Idaho will play at noon today with Salt Lake and Central Arizona following at 3:30 p.m.
The JUCO World Series is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field. Reserved and general admission tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.