One wild inning shaped the entirety of the game between Wabash Valley Community College (Illinois) and San Jacinto College (Texas) on Monday at Suplizio Field.
The Warriors posted nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, aided by poor pitching from the Gators. Six walks and two hit batters were interspersed with three hits as four San Jac pitchers appeared in the first inning, only two of whom recorded an out.
Wabash Valley spent the rest of the game holding off a prolonged comeback attempt from the Gators, hanging on to win 10-8.
San Jacinto brought it down to the wire, loading the bases with two outs in the top of the ninth. But despite the rocky ninth frame, Wabash Valley coach Rob Fournier trusted in relief pitcher Beau Coffman, who worked out of the jam by coaxing a game-ending groundout from MJ Rodriguez, a player who is hitting .714 in the tournament.
Coffman went 1.2 innings, scattering three hits and one run across his performance. Fournier said his reliever was the man to finish the game.
“Coffman is a tremendous competitor,” Fournier said. “He has a lot of confidence and he’s been there before. He was the right guy for the right spot. He wanted it. He was not going to let me take him out. No way I was going to go out there. He was not going to give me the ball.”
Coffman was one of two solid relief pitchers for the Warriors. Scott Harper stabilized the team through the middle innings after San Jac tagged Wabash Valley starter Agnel Miranda for four earned runs in the fourth inning.
Harper entered with the bases loaded and one run scored on a passed ball. He then surrendered a three-run home run to Alan Shibley, who bombed the ball over the fence in right field.
After giving up a single, he ended the inning with a 4-6-3 double play. From there, he allowed only two more hits over the next 3.1 innings, striking out six batters in the process.
Fournier said Harper did “a phenomenal job” and the pitcher said his sinker, cutter and changeup were working better in the later frames.
“Started working the changeup down and away to lefties,” Harper said. “Sinker was moving well and my cutter, that’s probably my best pitch.”
The fifth, sixth and seventh innings were scoreless, but not without offensive highlights. Gators shortstop Harold Coll completed the cycle in the seventh inning with a leadoff triple to right field. He hit a two-out double in the first inning, launched a solo home run in the third inning and singled back up the middle in the fourth inning.
Coll finished 5-for-5, adding a one-run double in the top of the ninth.
“Since I woke up today, I’ve been trying to do everything I can to help this team win, no matter what,” the shortstop said. “I knew today was going to be tough. Like coach said, the first inning was tough, but we came back and we battled back.”
With the win, Wabash Valley advances to play Crowder College (Missouri) at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Roughriders played in the extra upper-bracket game on Sunday, where they defeated Central Arizona College 5-4 in extra innings.
Because of the bracket layout, Crowder will have played one less game than Wabash Valley. Fournier said his team will have no issue with the disparity.
“Some of things we went through (during the district tournament) as far as tarp on, tarp off eight different times, two tornados rolling through and everything else, it’s not going to faze us,” the coach said. “We’re just going to keep playing, keep swinging the bat, make timely plays and just have fun.”
San Jacinto drops into the lower bracket, where they will face Central Arizona at 11 a.m. today. Gators coach Tom Arrington said his team has the mentality to succeed in the elimination bracket.
“They’re fighters,” Arrington said. “They know the purpose of being here is to give it everything you have and that’s what we’ll do.”