Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Above, Jeffry Mercado from Crowder College (Mo.) hits a solo home run in the first inning to give the Roughriders a 1-0 lead over Walters State (Tenn.) on Monday. Logan Chambers, left, hit a three-run home run in the third inning of Crowder’s 14-6 win.
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Above, Jeffry Mercado from Crowder College (Mo.) hits a solo home run in the first inning to give the Roughriders a 1-0 lead over Walters State (Tenn.) on Monday. Logan Chambers, left, hit a three-run home run in the third inning of Crowder’s 14-6 win.
Christopher Tomlinson
David Rodriguez (L) and Romeo Harris after Harris hit his team-leading 11th home run against Kaskaskia in Region 24B Tournament championship game.
The field of 10 is final for the 64th Alpine Bank Junior College World Series after Wabash Valley College (Illinois) and Crowder College (Missouri) won the Midwest and South Central district titles, respectively, on Sunday.
Second-ranked Wabash Valley (56-7) clinched its spot by beating No. 9 Iowa Western Community College (49-14) twice on Sunday.
The Warriors scored 15 runs over the final three innings to win game one 21-4. Wabash then clinched its first berth in the JUCO World Series since 2017 with a 9-1 victory in the second game.
In the South Central district, No. 5 Crowder (53-11) survived a three-game series against Delgado Community College (37-16).
After splitting the first two games, the Roughriders won game three 9-1 to make their third trip to Grand Junction in the past five tournaments.
Wabash and Crowder are joined by No. 1 Walters State Community College (Tennessee) from the Appalachian District; defending champion and third-ranked McLennan College (Texas) from the Southwest; No. 4 College of Central Florida from the South Atlantic; No. 10 San Jacinto College-North (Texas) out of the Mid-South; No. 15 Harford College (Maryland) from the East; Snead State Community College (Alabama) out of the South; No. 8 Cowley College (Kansas) from the Plains; and No. 6 Central Arizona from the West.
Seeds and pairings will be announced this week by the NJCAA.
The JUCO World Series is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field. Reserved and general admission tickets are on sale at jucogj.org.