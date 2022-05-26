Rob Fournier hadn’t quite recovered from winning the Midwest District championship, but there were plans to be made Monday morning, so he and his dog headed to the office first thing.
“I was trying to make notes, we went through nine tarp pulls, two tornadoes, four 6 a.m. (gatherings at the field) to get the tarp off, 100 bags of Turface ...” the Wabash Valley College baseball coach said of the on-again, off-again schedule last week that finally finished Sunday evening. “We had pop-up showers and thunderstorms every day.”
The Warriors outlasted Iowa Western Community College in a pair of games Sunday to return to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time since 2017, their third trip overall.
Fournier, who will be inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame during Friday night’s tournament banquet, is one of the rare coaches who will have his players in the audience. He tried to downplay it once the Warriors found out about the honor, wanting them to win the district title for themselves, not because of the Hall of Fame ceremony.
“It was almost too good to be true, knowing that if we did qualify it would be that special time with our guys being there, but it was something I had to put away because I didn’t want it to be a distraction,” he said. “I didn’t know if some of our guys knew that was the case because we kept it on the down-low until the end there.
“It’s a tough to place to be in but obviously in the back of my mind it made it even more special.”
Fournier had an inkling the Warriors (56-7), ranked and seeded No. 2, could be something special in the fall, but coaches never know what will happen over the winter.
“During the fall we played an extremely tough schedule, three Division I schools, and we beat all of them, and a very top Division II school,” he said. “Not that the fall you kind of keep score, but we were competitive so we felt like, you know what, there’s something here, but sometimes going from fall to spring you have a whole different team.”
When they returned to campus in January, there was still that feeling.
Wabash Valley went 3-1 in Florida to open the season and started out 10-3 in February, then had winning streaks of 13 and 19 games heading into May. After sweeping through the Region 24 tournament, they met up with Iowa Western in the opening game of the Midwest District tournament and lost 12-4 before winning their final four games to reach the World Series, including a 21-4 win over the Reivers to force the if-necessary game on Sunday, which they won 9-1.
“It’s a blind draw. It’s tough because we have two teams that are on our side (from the host region) and sometimes Marc (Rardin, Iowa Western’s coach) and I shake our heads like gosh, one of these two teams gotta go. People don’t realize how difficult it is because Iowa Western’s been one of the most successful, if not the most successful, the last 10, 15 years there is. We’ve been so competitive with them.
“We’ve knocked them out of the tournament but we haven’t knocked them out to get in (the national tournament). It’s been tough, but we’ve learned so much from just being in those battles.”
The first game was 4-2 Wabash Valley when it was suspended by darkness, and when they came back, the Reivers had a huge inning and won the game on the run rule.
In what turned out to be the two-game championship series, the Warriors’ bats did the same thing, something Fournier was happy to see and hopes continues for another week.
Then again, he does have the best-hitting team in the nation, bringing a .400 team batting average to Grand Junction, with five players who have played 60 or more games hitting over .400 individually.
“Right from the get-go here of late it’s been our leadoff hitter that has really changed our whole offense,” Fournier said of freshman shortstop Bradke Lohry.
Lohry, the conference co-freshman of the year, is hitting .473 and knows how to get on base, drawing 36 walks (he’s been hit 11 times) and has an on-base percentage of .563. Once on, he’s a threat to take an extra base, with 20 stolen bases in 27 attempts.
“He has just been dynamic at the plate and really sparks our offense,” Fournier said. “If you look at his numbers, it’s pretty scintillating.”
He’s scored 88 runs, driven in 56, hit nine home runs and five triples to go with nine doubles.
Ryan McCoy, hitting behind Lohry, has a .431 batting average with 77 RBI, setting things up for the conference player of the year, Brian Kalmer, a .429 hitter with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and a whopping 101 RBI.
Wabash can put up big numbers, averaging 9.98 runs per game and allowing only 2.87.
The pitching staff has a combined ERA of 3.56, led by conference co-pitcher of the year Jacob Bimbi, who’s 10-1 with a minuscule 1.33 ERA. He’s fanned 113 batters and walked 35 in 74 1/3 innings.
“Jacob Bimbi has been our number one guy of late and thrown in some big games for us and done some real damage, but it was enormous (Sunday) with Beau Coffman stepping up with a great start and Josh Timmerman was really, really good early. He struggled a little bit through the middle of the year but came up big as of late.”
Agnel Miranda (8-0, 3.30) has pitched some big games for Wabash Valley, with three complete games and a pair of shutouts, striking out 58 and walking only 14 in 46 1/3 innings. Closer Scott Harper not only finished up the first game Sunday with 3 1/3 innings, but bounced back to start the second game with 3 2/3 innings, allowing only one run on one hit, with Timmerman finishing up the final 5 1/3 innings.
The Warriors have heard about what lies ahead for them in Grand Junction, and Fournier’s advice will be simple:
“I think they’re in for something special. We’ve talked to them about soaking it all in,” he said. “It’s something you’re going to take with you the rest of your life. The way they do it in Grand Junction is like no other, so enjoy it. That’s the main thing we talk about.
“It’s not something we want to hurry through, just soak up every last part, from practice time to being with the host families, the games, obviously, the banquet, just everything. Enjoy it while you can.”