Grand Junction hasn’t seen Wabash Valley College (Illinois) play in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in five years.
The Warriors reintroduced themselves Saturday to a crowd of roughly 4,000 people with seven runs in the first inning and four in the fifth to bookend a 12-1, five-inning win over Snead State Community College (Alabama) at Suplizio Field.
“(The first inning) was wonderful, that was just what the doctor ordered,” said Wabash coach Rob Fournier. “We’re just going to start over again like we did last weekend, and take it one game at a time. It’s fun to watch these guys work, they’re a good team and they’re confident.”
Snead’s starting pitcher, Triston Todorowski, struck out the Warriors’ leadoff man Bradke Lohry in the first inning, but it was downhill from there for the Parsons.
After a Ryan McCoy single, Jonathan Hogart launched an 0-1 pitch over the left-center field wall for a two-run home run. Eight of the next nine batters reached base safely for Wabash Valley, and five scored.
The Warriors (59-5, 1-0 JUCO) scored 12 runs on 13 hits.
“I feel like we had real team at bats with each other. Just get on base, produce runs when you can,” McCoy said. “That has been our motto all year.”
Hogart agreed with that assessment and credited it to the Warriors’ chemistry.
“We’re a tight bunch of guys, this is one of the tightest teams I’ve ever been on,” Hogart said. “We just play smart baseball and try not to do too much with it.”
Hogart reached base on all four of his plate appearances. He had three hits, one run scored, four RBI, a home run, a double and a walk. McCoy was 2 for 2, scored twice and had one RBI. Lohry also had a big day with two hits, three RBI and one run scored.
While the lineup was raking in runs, pitcher Jacob Bimbi and the defenders did everything they could to keep the Parsons (42-13, 0-1 JUCO) from responding.
Bimbi was nervous in the start but didn’t show it. He threw first-pitch strikes to get ahead of the hitters, which allowed him to control the at bats and keep his pitch count down.
Bimbi pitched five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits. On 80 pitches, he struck out nine batters and walked one.
“The first game is all about setting the tone so I just wanted to go out there and get that first pitch strike, challenge them … I just wanted to see what they could do,” Bimbi said.
Snead State’s JUCO debut could have gone much better.
The Parsons fell victim to the JUCO jitters in that first inning. Pitches were off the mark and usually reliable infielders let balls through the gaps.
“This is what it’s all about, this is juco baseball, this is the mecca of all meccas,” Snead State coach Casey Underwood said.
Todorowski, the Parsons’ ace, failed to make it out of the first inning. He threw 48 pitches and recorded two outs before being pulled for Evan Rightnowar.
“We have ran Triston all year. He had a heckuva year. He had one tough inning and we didn’t make a couple of plays that could have helped him get out of it, but it is what it is,” Underwood said. “If it wasn’t for that guy, we wouldn’t be here.”
After that first inning, though, Snead got its groove back. Rightnowar pitched well, including setting the Warriors down in order in back-to-back innings in his 3⅓ frames of work.
The defense also began making athletic plays, and had some luck on its side.
In the fourth inning, with one on, Wabash’s Daleen Adderly hit a ground ball to the shortstop. The ball bounced off of the chest of Austin Young and fell into the glove of second baseman Tyler Mauldin, who then threw Adderly out.
Young scored Mauldin on a third-inning single for Snead’s lone run. Young, Prince and Julian Sauger each recorded one hit.
“We’re not gonna define our season by that game. These guys, on and off the field, have been great young men. They’re a joy to be around,” Underwood said. “We’re gonna come back tomorrow, give it everything we got and see how long we can stay around.”