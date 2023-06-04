Wabsah Valley starter Jacob Frost delivers a pitch Saturday in the JUCO World Series championship game. Frost only got two outs, allowing nine runs, only four of which were earned, on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout in the Warriors' 13-6 loss to Central Florida.
Wabash Valley relief pitcher Jackson Soucie delivers a pitch Saturday in the JUCO World Series championship game. Soucie kept the Warriors in the game, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Wabash Valley lost to Central Florida 13-6
Wabsah Valley starter Jacob Frost delivers a pitch Saturday in the JUCO World Series championship game. Frost only got two outs, allowing nine runs, only four of which were earned, on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout in the Warriors' 13-6 loss to Central Florida.
Scott Crabtree
Wabash Valley relief pitcher Jackson Soucie delivers a pitch Saturday in the JUCO World Series championship game. Soucie kept the Warriors in the game, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Wabash Valley lost to Central Florida 13-6
Scott Crabtree
Wabash Valley's Mack Mitchell trots home after hitting a home run Saturday in the JUCO World Series championship game.
Scott Crabtree
Wabash Valley third baseman Mack Mitchell throws to second base Saturday in the JUCO World Series championship game.
Scott Crabtree
Wabash Valley's Luke Odden hits the ball Saturday during the JUCO World Series championship game.
Scott Crabtree
Wabash Valley's Nick Williams, left, and Richard Bonomolo Jr., right, show their disappointment Saturday after the Warriors' 13-6 loss to Central Florida in the JUCO World Series championship game.
Scott Crabtree
The Wabash Valley dugout watches as Central Florida celebrates Saturday after winning the JUCO World Series national title.
Scott Crabtree
The Wabash Valley Warriors share hugs and console each other Saturday night after a 13-6 loss to Central Florida in the JUCO World Series national title game.
Scott Crabtree
Two Wabash Valley players show their disappointment Saturday after their 13-6 loss to Central Florida in the JUCO World Series title game.
Scott Crabtree
Wabash Valley shortstop Luke Odden was selected the Jay Tolman Outstanding Defensive Player and was picked for the JUCO all-tournament team.
Scott Crabtree
Wabash Valley's Nick Williams was selected the Most Outstanding Hitter for the JUCO World Series and was also picked for the JUCO all-tournament team.
Even when visibly upset during one of his lowest competitive moments, Nick Williams was still a leader.
After a 13-6 loss to College of Central Florida in the championship game Saturday at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, the Wabash Valley College (Illinois) sophomore dutifully walked up to receive his Outstanding Hitter Award and all-tournament honors, consoled teammates and remained on the field long after what’s typical for a losing team.