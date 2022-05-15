Sometimes, 45 years ago feels like yesterday.
For Doug Wabeke, May 28, 1977, is forever seared into his brain. Grand Rapids (Michigan) Community College — Grand Rapids Junior College at the time — opened the Junior College World Series at 8 a.m. against St. Louis Community College-Meramac. A teenage Wabeke stepped onto Suplizio Field for the Raiders.
All those years later, Wabeke will be back in Grand Junction as an inductee into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.
“Honestly, coming back to Grand Junction feels like it’s 45 years ago, man,” Wabeke said. “We had the opportunity to come down and play in the tournament and I can remember every bit of it. It’s like none other and I’m grateful to have been involved as a player.”
During Wabeke’s trip to Grand Junction as a player, Grand Rapids defeated Meramac 9-1, then beat Quinsigamond (Massachusetts) 5-2. A pair of losses sent the Raiders packing by Game 16, but Wabeke’s time in Grand Junction wouldn’t be limited to five days.
After a career in the minor leagues with the Giants, Cardinals and Pirates, he returned to Grand Rapids in 1986 and 1987 as an assistant under his former coach, Tom Hofmann, in what would be Grand Rapids’ final appearances in the World Series at the NJCAA Division I level.
Wabeke took over as head coach during the 1987-88 season, starting a 17-year run that included four DII national championships, the first four in Grand Rapids history in any sport.
Hofmann himself was inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1993 and Wabeke credited his coach for helping start his career.
“After the minor-league experience, the professional baseball, it was time to go back home and get a real job,” Wabeke said. “I was fortunate to find that at GRCC. I was there for 27 years and had the opportunity to follow Tom Hofmann. I coached there for many years. I taught there for many years. I was an athletic director there for many years. It was the place where I got to meet all these wonderful people.
“I didn’t so much improve on anything as continue what was already going on. We did it right.”
After less than a decade at the helm, the Raiders rolled into the Division II World Series in Tennessee and defeated Northwest Mississippi to secure the school’s first national title. The very next year, Grand Rapids rolled past Iowa Central to make it back-to-back crowns.
During the 1998 season, Wabeke crossed 500 career wins. The Raiders returned to the national tournament in 2001 but lost to the two teams who eventually met in the championship game.
In 2003, the Raiders lost in Game 4, then proceeded to win six consecutive games and twice beat Iowa Central to secure the championship. At the 2004 World Series, the team went undefeated en route to Wabeke’s fourth and final championship and he retired as head coach shortly thereafter. He moved into the administrative side of the college and was eventually selected as an athletic director.
“It was time,” Wabeke said of stepping down as GRCC’s head coach. “I think timing is everything and there’s something to be said for not overstaying your visit. Administrative duties were starting to eat into some of the recruiting and Mike Cupples was ready to go.”
Cupples was the coach until 2018 and is still on staff as an assistant.
Wabeke’s impact spreads beyond his two-time All-American status as an infielder, the players he mentored or the coaching tree that extended from his time in Grand Rapids. Most of all, Wabeke said he values the connections he made along the way. His most lasting memory comes from the long trips his team made to play top-tier competition.
“Honestly, as a coach, the national championships are always going to stick out,” Wabeke said. “But the thing that lingers is our one big trip to the south every year to Georgia and Florida. We got the opportunity to play against Chipola (College) and Central Florida, and those games always prepared us when we got back home. But most of all, I still stay in touch with a lot of those coaches. I made some great connections with some great guys on those trips.”