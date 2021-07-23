Things turned sour in the fifth inning Thursday night for the Grand Junction Rockies and starting pitcher Brett Matthews.
With a 4-0 lead, Matthews was cruising along with a two-hit shutout when he lost his rhythm and, more importantly, his location. A leadoff single was followed by three consecutive walks, a hit batter and a two-run double to allow the Ogden Raptors to come back for a 12-8 victory at Suplizio Field.
After a groundout scored the go-ahead run, Matthews (2-1) walked yet another batter, ending his night.
Kyle Taylor walked Owen Taylor and Nick Michaels, threw a wild pitch that got another run home and finally ended the nightmare inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
The final inning line: seven runs, two hits, six walks, one hit batter.
Ogden (31-22, 2-3) put up another run in the sixth before the Rockies (30-22, 4-1) scored three in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run home run by Josh Elvir and three straight base hits to cut the deficit to 8-7.
More pitching woes followed in the seventh, with Ogden taking advantage of three walks, a hit batter and a throwing error to put up four more runs and stretch the lead to 12-7.
Dondrei Hubbard hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh — he also went deep in the third and doubled and scored in the first — giving him 14 home runs and 51 RBI this season.
In all, six Grand Junction pitchers combined to walk 10 batters and strike out 11. The Rockies finished with 13 hits — four more than the Raptors, who walked only one and fanned eight.
Game 3 of the six-game series tonight begins at 5:35 p.m. with fireworks to follow the game.