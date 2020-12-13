Ty Wallace had the best season of his pro rodeo career, finishing second in the National Finals Rodeo world standings after tying for fourth in Saturday’s final round at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Stetson Wright, who trailed Wallace by only $81.75 in the overall money standings, tied with the 26-year-old from Collbran for fourth in the 10th and final round. Both Wright and Wallace won $8,885 for the final round, but Wright finished second in the average for the NFR, earning an additional $54,577 to vault him to the top of the final world standings.
Wallace was third in average, scoring in 533.5 points in six of the 10 rounds and earning an extra $43,154. Wallace earned $160,136 during the weeklong finals and $256,599.21 during the shortened season.
Rifle’s Colten Fritzlan, competing in his first NFR, was sixth in the final round, scoring 87.5 points and earning $4,321. Fritzlan finished third in the final world standings, was the bull-riding rookie of the year and won the average at the National Finals Rodeo, scoring in seven of the 10 rounds and earning 605 points. By winning the average, Fritzlan earned an additional $67,269, bringing his total in Arlington to $173,039 and his season total to $241,446.89.
Wallace, who now lives in Ardmore, Oklahoma, where he has a horseshoeing business that keeps him busy between rodeos, had only one win in his three previous trips to the NFR. He won one round in 2015, had a second- and third-place finish and was eighth overall.
In 2017, Wallace was ranked third entering the world championship and that’s where he finished, placing in six of 10 rounds, two runner-up finished, one third and four fourths.
After arm and foot injuries cut his seasons short in 2018 and 2019, Wallace and the rest of the rodeo circuit dealt with a shortened season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most major rodeos were canceled, but Wallace made the most of the ones that were contested.
He has 10 wins, including one close to home in Gunnison, and won the Fort Mohave Classic Xtreme Bulls event in Arizona, the Los Fresnos Rodeo in Texas, the Iowa Championship Rodeo ad was the co-champion at the Guymon Pioneer Days rodeo in Oklahoma. He entered Saturday’s final round with three NFR victories, with one runner-up finish and tying for third with Fritzlan in the sixth round.
Fritzlan, 20, finished in the money in five of the first nine rounds, including his first victory, earning $45,058 by winning the third round. He had two third-place finishes and two fourths. He was seventh in the fifth round, one spot out of the money.
Fritzlan, a 2018 Rifle High School graduate in his second year on the PRCA circuit, had two wins in 2020 prior to the NFR, the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, and the Killdeer (North Dakota) Mountain Roundup.