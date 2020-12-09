Four straight scoring rounds at the National Finals Rodeo have vaulted Collbran’s Ty Wallace into first place in the world bull-riding standings.
Tuesday night, Wallace tied for tied with another Western Slope rider, Rifle’s Colten Fritzlan.
Both riders scored 85.5 points and earned $16,077 for their rides.
Wallace now has earned $178,329.98 this season and has a lead of about $15,000 on second-place rider Ky Hamilton.
Fritzlan, in his first appearance at the NFR, moved into third place in the world standings with $151,534.04.
Wallace’s previous best finish at the NFR was a third place in 2017.
The National Finals Rodeo, which moved to Arlington, Texas, this season because of COVID-19 restrictions in Las Vegas, continues through Saturday.