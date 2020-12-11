Collbran’s Ty Wallace increased his lead in the bull-riding world standings with another first-place finish Thursday at the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.
Wallace tied with Roscoe Jarboe for first place, with each rider scoring 89.5 points and winning $26,231. Wallace now has won $204,560.75 on the season, including $134,328 at the NFR.
Wallace now has three wins at the NFR, the best showing of his career in the biggest event of the rodeo season.
The 26-year-old has scored in five of the eight rounds in Arlington. His previous best finish at the National Finals Rodeo was third in 2017, when he scored in six of the 10 rounds.
Rifle’s Colten Fritzlan finished third Thursday, scoring 89 points and earning $18,404, which moved him into third in the world standings. Fritzlan has scored in six of the eight rounds, but placed out of the money in one of the rounds.