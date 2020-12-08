Rodeo
Wallace wins another round at NFR
Ty Wallace made it two in a row Monday, winning the fifth round of bull riding in the National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.
Riding Freddy Fender, the Collbran cowboy who now lives in Oklahoma, scored a 91.5 and earned $26,231. Wallace won Sunday’s round and was second on Saturday.
Colten Fritzlan of Rifle scored an 82 on Near Miss and finished seventh, one spot out of the money.
Wallace is second in the overall standings behind Ky Hamilton with Fritzlan in fourth place overall. The National Finals Rodeo runs through Saturday.
College Sports
Division II reducing playoff fields
The NCAA Division II Administrative Committee has approved reducing bracket sizes for winter and spring championships in 2021.
Men’s and women’s basketball will shrink from 64 to 48 teams, wrestling from 180 participants to 132, swimming and diving from 175 to 146 on the men’s side and from 205 to 146 on the women’s side.
In the spring, baseball’s playoff bracket will go from 56 to 42 teams, softball from 64 to 48, men’s lacrosse from 12 to 10 and women’s lacrosse from 16 to 12. The men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships will go from 377 participants each to 283.