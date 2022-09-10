Alexis Walpole and Jaxon Clark both had three RBI to lead Grand Junction to a 14-2 victory over Doherty on Friday at Kronkright Complex.
Grand Junction (4-5) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom if the first inning, but scored the next 14 runs to pull away. Lindsey Cooley got the rally started with a two-out double and scored on an error. Walpole’s first RBI came on an RBI single later in the inning.
The Tigers scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by two-run base hits by both Clark and Veda Irwin. Grand Junction put the game away with a seven-run third. Kaylie Kellerby and Walpole both had two-run triples in the scoring onslaught and Clark and Maycie Child both had RBI singles.
Clark allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.
The Fruita Monument and Central softball teams both played three games in the prestigious Dave Sanders Memorial Classic.
The Wildcats went 1-2 and the Warriors were 0-3.
Fruita Monument (3-5) lost 9-3 to Ponderosa in the first game, were defeated 9-1 by Grandview in the second game and ended the day with a 2-0 victory over D’Evelyn.
Against Ponderosa, Chloe Padilla finished 2 for 4 with two RBI — an RBI double in the fifth and an RBI single in the seventh — and Ava Stephens was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. In the loss to Grandview, the Wildcats trailed 2-0 heading into the sixth inning when the Wolves scored seven runs to pull away.
In the victory over D’Evelyn, Padilla allowed only four hits and struck out two to earn the victory and she also drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the first. Olivia Wirth had the other RBI, a single in the sixth inning.
Central (5-4) opened with a 15-5 loss to Mountain Vista, then fell 9-0 to host Columbine before losing 4-3 to Golden.
Palisade played at the Spartan Classic in Berthoud and went 1-1. The Bulldogs (8-2) beat Air Academy 11-2 in the opener and lost 15-2 to Elizabeth in the second round.