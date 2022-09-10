Alexis Walpole and Jaxon Clark both had three RBI to lead Grand Junction to a 14-2 victory over Doherty on Friday at Kronkright Complex.

Grand Junction (4-5) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom if the first inning, but scored the next 14 runs to pull away. Lindsey Cooley got the rally started with a two-out double and scored on an error. Walpole’s first RBI came on an RBI single later in the inning.