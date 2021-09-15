Elly Walters shot the second-lowest round of the day Tuesday and tied for second in the Swan Memorial at Todd Creek Golf Club in Thornton for the Colorado Mesa University women's golf team.
The redshirt junior from Rifle shot an even-par 72 to finish at 8-over 224, leading Colorado Mesa to a seventh-place finish as a team. Walters birdied the 514-yard par-5 14th hole to get to 1 under for the round, but then bogeyed the next hole to get back to even and finished with five more pars — she started her round on No. 3 in the shotgun start. Julia Baroth of CU-Colorado Springs shot a 2-under 70 to win the individual title with a 216.
CMU freshman Cassidy Phelan tied for 30th at 243 after a third-round 83, Myranda Kotlowski tied for 53rd at 249, Brandy McClain was 62nd at 252 and Crystle Querol tied for 66th at 254 in the opening tournament of the season.
MEN
Yael Chahin shot a 1-over-par 73 in the final round Tuesday of the Bob Writz Invitational at Bear Creek Golf Course in Denver to finish in the top 15 of the season opener.
The Colorado Mesa sophomore was at 1-under for the round, but double-bogeyed No. 18 and finished tied for 15th at 220. Freshman Timmy Cavarno and sophomore Ethan Bishop tied for 25th at 222, with Cavarno shooting a third-round 76 and Bishop a 74. Peter Grossenbacher shot a 72 and was tied for 32nd at 225, with Kyle Pearson tied for 43rd at 229.
The Mavericks were seventh as a team at 882.
Adam Duncan of Colorado Christian and Jamie Roberts of CSU-Pueblo tied for medalist honors at 4-under 212.